NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets

The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Jaylen Brown won't start the All-Star game, but he's an obvious reserve selection

Brown's case is imperfect but rock solid. His progress is obvious. On Friday, the NBA announced that Kyrie Irving — and not Celtics wing Jaylen Brown — will occupy the second guard slot in the starting lineup of the Eastern Conference All-Star team this year. Irving joins his teammate Kevin Durant as well as Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup.
