6 Must-Haves for Winter Hiking With Your Dog

By Darby McNally
 4 days ago
Photo by Sebastian Condrea via Getty

While some dogs thrive in the summer sun, some can’t wait to get out in the brisk winter air . If your dog falls into this category, you know the importance of decking your pup out in the proper gear.

Here are six must-haves for winter hiking with a dog to keep them safe from the elements.

Natural Dog Company PawTection Dog Paw Balm

If your dog won’t keep on booties — and even if they will — using a paw balm like this one from Natural Dog Company is good for preventing cracking. Not only does this balm moisturize your dog’s paws, but it also protects them, too. In harsh winter temps, this protection is necessary.

Kurgo Dog Scruff Scarf

Aside from upping your dog’s cutest level, this scarf from Kurgo keeps their neck, head, and ears warm. It’s also lightweight, breathable, and reflective, making it a fantastic addition to your dog’s winter wardrobe.

Ruffwear Furness Dog Jacket

Ruffwear’s Furness dog jacket is the best of the best. It is on the more expensive side, retailing at $129.95, but when it comes to your dog’s warmth, you don’t want to skimp out. This dog jacket provides protection for their core, neck, hips, and thighs — all important areas to cover. You can also layer thinner jackets underneath this outer parka for maximum warmth.

Kurgo Step N’ Strobe Dog Shoes

A good pair of snow-resistant shoes like this bunch from Kurgo keeps your dog’s paws safe from the elements. They’re lightweight and non-slip, so your pup can still maneuver their way around rocky or icy terrain with ease.

Rex Specs V2 Dog Goggles

Rex Specs are the ultimate dog google. Just like humans, dogs’ eyes are sensitive to UV light. These glasses help protect your dog’s eyes from both the sun’s harmful rays and any dangerous branches or particles they might encounter on a hike. They are also just super stylish.

Kurgo Blaze Dog Socks

If you’re going to splurge on dog booties, you should also do so for a good pair (or quartet?) of dog socks. These socks from Kurgo make slipping boots on and off your dog — a very difficult task for some — much easier. They also protect your dog’s dewclaw.

