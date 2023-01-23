ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Everything I Know About Love’ premiere on E! for free

The BBC and Peacock series “Everything I Know About Love” is coming to E! with its premiere episode on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. EST. Those without cable who want to catch the series’ premiere when it airs on E! can do so for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users. You can also watch the series in full through Peacock.
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death

Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Live Wire: Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy

In internet lingo, being “rickrolled” means being tricked into listening to Rick Astley’s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”. But rapper Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Hauri) is being “rickrolled” in a different way. Astley is suing the rapper for allegedly using an imitator...
