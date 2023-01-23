Read full article on original website
How to watch the new season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ free stream
Yeah buddy! A new season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is back on MTV on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The season 6 premiere will be available on streaming platforms like Philo, which offers a free seven-day trial. Viewers can also use other streaming services to...
How to watch ‘Everything I Know About Love’ premiere on E! for free
The BBC and Peacock series “Everything I Know About Love” is coming to E! with its premiere episode on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. EST. Those without cable who want to catch the series’ premiere when it airs on E! can do so for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users. You can also watch the series in full through Peacock.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
How to watch ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ 20th anniversary special, stream for free
The 20th anniversary special for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will air on ABC Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the premiere live on TV, streaming platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV. Both platforms offer a free trial for new users who are interested in signing up for a membership.
Live Wire: Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy
In internet lingo, being “rickrolled” means being tricked into listening to Rick Astley’s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”. But rapper Yung Gravy (real name Matthew Hauri) is being “rickrolled” in a different way. Astley is suing the rapper for allegedly using an imitator...
