kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
nbc16.com
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
nbc16.com
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
KCBY
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
nbc16.com
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
nbc16.com
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
nbc16.com
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
nbc16.com
Lane Community College instructor selected by U.S. State Dept. for teaching fellowship
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Community College ESOL instructor, Indira Marie Bakshi, has been selected for a 10-month fellowship project, training teachers and teaching English at the Asociación Tucumána de Intercambio Cultural Argentino Norteamericano (ATICANA) in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina, according to a release from LCC.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana
EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
kezi.com
Suspects in deadly Eugene shooting arrested; friend speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men suspected in the shooting deaths of two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday have been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?
When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
nbc16.com
Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
nbc16.com
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
nbc16.com
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
kezi.com
Speeding driver arrested, charged with DUII
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman who had allegedly been going more than 100 miles per hour down Beltline Highway is facing a DUII charge after a Eugene Police Department officer caught up to her. According to the EPD, a traffic safety officer who was monitoring Beltline Highway near the Northwest...
