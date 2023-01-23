The BBC and Peacock series “Everything I Know About Love” is coming to E! with its premiere episode on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. EST. Those without cable who want to catch the series’ premiere when it airs on E! can do so for free through either FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users. You can also watch the series in full through Peacock.

1 DAY AGO