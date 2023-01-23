Read full article on original website
It's January in Indiana. It snows. 8 inches won't even stand you anywhere if you drive like you have a lick of sense. Quit acting like a little winter weather is Snowmageddon.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Thursday
Nearly five inches of snow fell yesterday in parts of the northern half of Indiana. Here’s a chart:. That brings the Indy snow season total to 8.1 inches. The average to this point is 14.8 inches. Last year there was only 1.2 inches at this point!. My Huge Radar...
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
On & off light rain/snow thru the weekend with clouds holding on, maybe a bit of sunshine Friday morning. After cold temps tonight in the teens to low 20s, temps warm to above normal with highs in the 30s to low 50s, lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s. #INwx #nwsind https://t.co/SvQBIPAv8x.
Fox 59
Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?
This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!. Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!. Monroe County...
Fox 59
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Fox 59
Cameron Ridle tracks conditions on I-70
Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70. Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 259 ‘Colts Free Agents’ …. Indianapolis has several key contributors set to hit free agency this offseason....
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected...
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
