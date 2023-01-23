Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
dotesports.com
Team Secret may be pursuing another notable Dota 2 player to fix its poor DPC start
After a second place at The International 2022, Team Secret came into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with high hopes. Secret’s new season started off with a tough fixture, and the team quickly found themselves at the bottom of the barrel after a few weeks. Losing Nisha heavily affected...
dotesports.com
Halo and VALORANT? Scump explores new stream options following pro CoD retirement
Shortly after switching over to content creation full-time following his retirement from professional Call of Duty, Seth “Scump” Abner is slowly beginning to explore games outside of his wheelhouse, despite some understandable trepidations. On Jan. 25, the CoD legend announced he’d be doing a partnered stream to reveal...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
dotesports.com
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
dotesports.com
Who is maxster, the academy CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?
Ninjas in Pyjamas have temporarily lost Hampus Poser, one of their best CS:GO riflers, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” amid 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first tier-one tournament of the year. Since it’s the middle of the tournament and NiP had not planned to lose hampus, they’ll...
dotesports.com
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
dotesports.com
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
dotesports.com
NiP brings on k0nfig to replace hampus for spring CS:GO season
Just a couple of games into the spring 2023 CS:GO season, Ninjas in Pyjamas has had to make a surprise roster move, as yet again one of the team’s main focal pieces has to take an extended break due to health reasons. NiP announced the signing of Danish veteran...
dotesports.com
EliGE outlines Liquid’s main goals in CS:GO this year
The 2023 CS:GO season began with BLAST Premier: Spring Groups this month, and Team Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” shed some light on his team’s goals. In an interview with James Banks on Jan. 24, EliGe didn’t hide the fact Liquid’s main target this year is to win a Major, something the organization has never done before.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
dotesports.com
VALORANT players cringe together at the worst player duo nicknames
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, meaning couples are flocking to VALORANT. Right? Well, either way, players have noticed an influx of duo names in-game, and most are cringe. A frustrated player headed to the VALORANT subreddit to complain about a recent duo they came across, “I miss her” and “I miss him.” While romantic to some, it clearly struck a nerve with this player. Other gamers agreed, piling on with their own cringe duo names.
NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets
The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
dotesports.com
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
dotesports.com
These are the top 10 most picked League champions in Challenger right now
Do you lie awake late at night in your bed, dreaming of being in the top 0.1 percent of League of Legends players? If you’re a dreamer just like me, here are the top 10 champions you would be seeing in your Ranked games right now in Challenger. According...
dotesports.com
Despite opening day loss, Doublelift snags LCS milestone in first game back on stage in 2 years
Just one game into his LCS comeback with 100 Thieves, Doublelift inked his name in the league’s history books once again. With his second kill of today’s game against Cloud9, he reached a total career mark of 2,100 kills, becoming the third player in LCS history to reach that number.
dotesports.com
TSM VALORANT adds championship-winning coach ahead of NA Challengers gauntlet
The 2023 North American Split One Challengers tournament will feature 12 VALORANT teams, six invited and eight from open qualifiers, competing for circuit points and an opportunity to represent NA at MSI. And TSM, one of the favorites to win the tournament, strengthened its roster today with the signing of Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov, the former head coach of Gambit Esports and M3 Champions.
dotesports.com
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
dotesports.com
League’s lead designer explains why Yuumi is meant to be a ‘having fun with friends’ type of champion
For many months, Yuumi has been one of the most widely hated champions in League of Legends. She can poke out enemies with ease while providing her team with huge amounts of healing and crowd control, making the cat almost unbearable to play against, especially when considering her ability to latch onto an ally and become untargetable.
Comments / 0