Odessa, MO

KMZU

Darline Shaffer

Darline Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Darline was born on June 4, 1927, in Lebanon, the daughter of LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. She was first united in marriage to Earl Carroll of Lebanon on January 26, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1988. She was then united in marriage to Robert Shaffer of Liberty on January 16, 1990; he preceded her in death on November 17, 2020.
ORRICK, MO
KMZU

Patrick Vincent Mallinger

Lexington resident, 60 year old Patrick Vincent Mallinger, died January 17th. Arrangements by Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Marcile Annette Ehlers

Marcile Annette Ehlers, 94, of Corder, Missouri, passed away on January 25, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 4:30-7:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 31st at 10:30 am at the church. She will be buried at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Corder. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Lions Eye Research. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.
CORDER, MO
KMZU

Ray Willis

Ray Willis, 92, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Jan. 24. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Two arrested on drug charges in Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A two-month long drug investigation results in the arrest of two suspects during a coordinated traffic stop in Sedalia. Reportedly arrested is Bradley J. Markell, 25, of Sedalia, on charges of 2nd degree trafficking, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, drug possession, and a previous burglary arrest warrant with a $50,000 bond. Additionally, Brandy M. Holt, 44, of Alabama, faces 2nd degree trafficking, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, and drug possession charges.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission meet Monday

SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Monday, January 30. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. commission attend the weekly staff meeting. At 10:00 a.m., Chief Juvenile Officer Kindra Harms discusses security at the juvenile office and courthouse. Concluding the meeting at 11:00 a.m., purchase order approval.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

