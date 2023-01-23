Darline Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Liberty Hospital. Darline was born on June 4, 1927, in Lebanon, the daughter of LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. She was first united in marriage to Earl Carroll of Lebanon on January 26, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1988. She was then united in marriage to Robert Shaffer of Liberty on January 16, 1990; he preceded her in death on November 17, 2020.

ORRICK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO