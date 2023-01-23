Read full article on original website
Woman accused of DUI gets car stuck on MAX tracks
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Wednesday after they said she drove her car onto the MAX tracks while under the influence of intoxicants and got stuck. It happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Orenco MAX station in Hillsboro. Police said Jennifer Smith, 40, had two children...
Police: Albany man reports he assaulted girlfriend, then fires shots when police arrive
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Albany Police Department reports that around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25), Alex Cameron Greig, 19, of Albany, reported he had physically assaulted his girlfriend. Officers from the APD responded to the residence on Valley View Drive NW and, upon arrival, officers reported shots fired from...
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, killing neighbor's dog in Marion County
JEFFERSON, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a 43-year-old Jefferson man on aggravated animal abuse and gun charges after he was accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog last summer. While arresting Jeremy Cornwell, investigators say they searched the shed where he lives and found more than...
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
Public defender shortage affects low-level felonies in Oregon, frustrates crime victims
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A shortage in felony-qualified public defenders is leading to a spike in unrepresented individuals charged with the lowest-level felonies in Oregon, and to frustration for some crime victims whose cases stall in the system. Earlier this month, the shortage affected Thu Nguyen, a business owner...
Sheriff says bio evidence in Willamina school fentanyl incident 'disposed of'
WILLAMINA, Ore. — Willamina High School was recently the site of what police reported as a likely incident of students and a deputy being exposed to burning fentanyl. However, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says that the blood tests that would have confirmed this theory have been "disposed of" by the hospital.
Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
Beavers suffer loss against Utah
In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win
Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
