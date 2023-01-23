ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Woman accused of DUI gets car stuck on MAX tracks

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police arrested a 40-year-old woman Wednesday after they said she drove her car onto the MAX tracks while under the influence of intoxicants and got stuck. It happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Orenco MAX station in Hillsboro. Police said Jennifer Smith, 40, had two children...
HILLSBORO, OR
nbc16.com

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon grass seed company pleads guilty to defrauding J.R. Simplot Company

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon grass seed company pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday for its role in a scheme to defraud another grass seed company and its former subsidiary. According to court documents, Ground Zero Seeds International pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony and...
YAMHILL, OR
nbc16.com

Beavers suffer loss against Utah

In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

OHSU announces new Center for Reproductive Health Equity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is introducing their new Center for Reproductive Health Equity. Last year's rollback of Roe v. Wade protections caused abortion services to become inaccessible in more than a dozen states. OHSU acknowledged that the change disproportionately impacts low-income communities and already marginalized communities.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win

Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy