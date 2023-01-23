ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Strikes Fierce Pose in Bodysuit for Barefoot Workout With Husband Justin Ervin

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 4 days ago
The couple that plays together, stays together: Just look to Ashley Graham and husband and film director Justin Ervin for proof.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Sports Illustrated alum is seen striking a fun bodybuilder-like pose in a mirror with her husband in the background. The couple wore matching black fitness attire in a sunlight-filled gym. Graham was sporting a black, wide-strapped bodysuit with a zipper starting from the midsection, while Ervin wore a pair of black Nike nylon shorts. The two went minimal with the accessories; Graham was wearing a pair of diamond earrings and a wide, silver cuff bracelet and Ervin wore a black Apple watch.

The couple tied the knock in 2010 and has since welcomed three children, their firstborn son, Isaac, in Feb. 2020 and twin boys, Malachi and Roman, in Jan. 2022, into their lives.

In November last year, Graham sported a different variation of the “ no-pants ” look in a black button-down shirt-style dress and strappy sandals at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” in New York City. Graham attended the event in support of Ervin, who worked on the camera crew for the documentary. Whether it’s at the gym or on a red carpet, you can often find the two love-birds wearing matching ensembles and supporting one another.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe, like her outfit choices, runs the gambit from sporty to girly. In her model off-duty moments, she’s typically seen wearing canvas and leather sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas, and Air Jordan. For the red carpet, the model often wears pointed pumps and strappy sandals in a variety of patterns and colors from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta.

PHOTOS: How Ashley Graham’s Style Has Evolved Through the Years

Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Models in Ripped Jeans & Stiletto Sandals for 4U by Tia Haircare Line

After officially announcing the launch of her very first haircare line, 4U by Tia, last week, Tia Mowry is getting to work and taking her followers behind the scenes of the first photo shoot for the new collection. The former Disney Channel star posed in a wide array of looks for the campaign. She originally wore a black scoop neck tank top with light blue ripped jeans. Mowry accessorized the first look with an assortment of gold jewelry which featured two linked bracelets, a pendant necklace and a pair of hoops. She embraced her natural beauty with her curls and minimal makeup...
Footwear News

Simone Biles’ Cozy Night-In with Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Red-Hot Dress and Matching Fuzzy Slides

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles enjoyed a cozy night in with her fiancé Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens last night. Biles and Owens have been engaged since Feb. 2022 and went live with the announcement on Feb. 15, with a photo of Biles ecstatically responding to the proposal in a pair of black YSL logo heels. The “Courage to Soar” author wore a decidedly comfier footwear selection during an at-home dinner with Owens. Biles wore a bright-red body-con dress that cut off just above the knee and paired it with an equally bright red pair of fluffy crossover sandals. She styled her look...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Goes Bold in Black YSL Strappy Heels and Cutout Dress for Birthday Celebration

Lori Harvey’s lived her best life on Friday night as she celebrated her 26th birthday at one of West Hollywood’s hottest restaurants, LAVO Ristorante, in an ultra-chic black ensemble. The socialite wore a black midi dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline and two strategically placed cutouts, one over her chest and the other over her shoulder, from The Attico.  Harvey styled the LBD minimally with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a yellow gold Cartier Panthère ring. To round out the look, Harvey paired the dress with YSL’s Gloria sandals. The heeled sandals were layered over in a black crepe satin,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shows off her assets in Aspen

Baby, it’s bold out there. Jeff Bezos and his buxom girlfriend Lauren Sanchez descended on Colorado this week, and she put on a sartorial show in an array of outrageous curve-hugging, revealing outfits — looking like a prototype for the real trophy wives of Aspen. Even on the slopes, Sanchez, 53, dared to bare, skiing in a jacket unzipped as low as the temperatures to showcase her ample cleavage. “To borrow from the movie ‘Frozen,’ the cold never bothered her anyways,” on-air style and trend expert Brittney Levine quipped to The Post. “Some of us would have worn a turtleneck.” Levine said Sanchez...
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Footwear News

Marjorie Harvey Gets Romantic in Hoodie & Combat Boots for ‘Last Dance’ With Steve Harvey at His 66th Birthday Celebration

Marjorie Harvey gave an all-black outfit an edgy finish while celebrating her husband Steve Harvey and Lori Harvey’s birthday. Lori completed 26 years on Jan. 13, while Steve turned 66 on Jan. 17. Over the weekend, Marjorie took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of the festivities. The star uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her and Steve dancing on a colorful disco floor. “I’ll always save the last dance for you Birthday Boy,” Marjorie wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) Majorie was casually dressed for the event, wearing a black...
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
