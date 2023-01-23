Jordyn Woods Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Louboutins for Woods By Jordyn Launch

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to celebrate the launch of her new clothing line, Woods By Jordyn. The 25-year-old model posted a few pictures posing inside an elevator today while modeling a daring outfit and showing off her new fiery red hair.

Woods wore the Sage dress from the 3-piece collection. The sheer bodycon dress featured long sleeves and a red print placed throughout the piece.

Woods accessorized the fitted dress with sparkling silver-toned jewelry. She opted for a tennis necklace and a pair of diamond studs. For the special occasion, the model debuted her red hair which was styled into an updo with a soft curl framing her face.

Her fiery look was created by hair stylist Jay and makeup artist Kevin Loung. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Kylie Jenner , Blac Chyna and Malika Haqq.

The socialite completed the look by slipping into a pair of black velvet Louboutin sandals. The heels featured a pointed toe and a thin ankle strap. The sandals added towering height to the look with a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Woods was last seen attending her little sister, Jodie Woods’ birthday party wearing a fuzzy slit dress and sparkling sandals .

When it comes to footwear, Woods’ style is versatile. For casual days, she is often seen in sleek sneakers from brands like Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually gravitates towards towering pumps and breezy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owns and Chanel.

