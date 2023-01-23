ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mom of 4 dies suddenly while getting kid ready for school

A 40-year-old mother of four young children suddenly died this week while getting one of them ready for their first day of school. Lauren Watts of Queensland, Australia, described by her husband as the “heart of our family,” died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9News reported. The cause of her death hasn’t been confirmed by the family, but her death was reportedly sudden.
CBS News

4-year-old reacts to mom having twins

Four-year-old Emerie thought her mom was having a baby boy, but when she saw the sonogram, she knew something was up. Then her parents broke the news: She is going to have a new baby brother and sister.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
ABC News

Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment

In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
GLENDALE, AZ
Amy Christie

Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.
Tyla

School slammed by parents for barricading toilets shut during lesson time

Parents have hit out at a school’s decision to barricade its toilets during lesson times, with one angry mum saying it was ‘against human rights’. Photos taken at the school show white metal gates installed across the entrance to the toilets, meaning pupils can’t access them during lesson times.
Parents reveal their top concerns about their children

It's a sign of the post-public health emergency times. More than getting hooked on drugs, more than becoming pregnant or getting someone pregnant, and more than being the victim of gun violence, parents' biggest concern related to their kids is that they'll struggle with anxiety or depression, according to Pew Research Center data released on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
