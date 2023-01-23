Read full article on original website
Related
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.
This article originally appeared on 04.08.16I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mom of 4 dies suddenly while getting kid ready for school
A 40-year-old mother of four young children suddenly died this week while getting one of them ready for their first day of school. Lauren Watts of Queensland, Australia, described by her husband as the “heart of our family,” died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 9News reported. The cause of her death hasn’t been confirmed by the family, but her death was reportedly sudden.
4-year-old reacts to mom having twins
Four-year-old Emerie thought her mom was having a baby boy, but when she saw the sonogram, she knew something was up. Then her parents broke the news: She is going to have a new baby brother and sister.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
ABC News
Toddler runs to her firefighter dad in adorable moment
In his nearly 20-year career with the Glendale, Arizona, fire department, Capt. Dave Colson said he has only responded twice to a call on his own street. One of those moments was last week, when Colson led a team responding to a natural gas leak on the street where he lives with his wife and their four children.
'I Was Pregnant at the Same Time as My Daughter, Twice!'
A mom from California got pregnant at the same time as two of her adult daughters, and now her two grandchildren call her mom.
Mom on daughter: "She wants to go on a trip with her boyfriend and his parents; they want grandkids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids grow up, make friends, and have great results in school is very fulfilling but watching them start relationships and wondering if the partner they choose is the right one for them is a whole different kind of stress when you're a parent.
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other Again
It was early morning in 1981, when a young woman in Lawndale, California, called police to report discovering a baby in a paper grocery bag next to a dumpster in a nearby alley.
I run a support group for toddler parents. Here are 5 things every mom of a toddler should know.
The mental health counselor shares how raising toddlers can be triggering, and parents should acknowledge that and talk about it with others.
School slammed by parents for barricading toilets shut during lesson time
Parents have hit out at a school’s decision to barricade its toilets during lesson times, with one angry mum saying it was ‘against human rights’. Photos taken at the school show white metal gates installed across the entrance to the toilets, meaning pupils can’t access them during lesson times.
Parents reveal their top concerns about their children
It's a sign of the post-public health emergency times. More than getting hooked on drugs, more than becoming pregnant or getting someone pregnant, and more than being the victim of gun violence, parents' biggest concern related to their kids is that they'll struggle with anxiety or depression, according to Pew Research Center data released on Tuesday.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0