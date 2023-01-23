ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TikTok challenge involves stealing Kia and Hyundai cars

CMPD are urging owners to take safety precautions after a social media trend encourages young people to steal certain cars. Officials say that 8 out of every 10 cars stolen in Charlotte are KIAs and Hyundais. TikTok challenge involves stealing Kia and Hyundai …. CMPD are urging owners to take...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC giving Charlotte-area state park $2M for improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Crowder’s Mountain State Park is getting $2 million for improvements. Last week, the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority, which oversees the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF), recently approved $13.7 million to fund 11 capital improvement projects for North Carolina state parks, according to N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation officials. The group approved the investments at its first quarterly meeting last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City of Gastonia names new Police Chief

Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Trent Conard was named the next permanent police chief for the Gastonia Police Department on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Tyre Nichols video 3. Will the snow drought end next week for...
GASTONIA, NC
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
Halal Food Cart’s savory food finds a niche in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a Charlotte staple that’s become an icon in Uptown. In the shadow of the tallest and busiest Queen City buildings is a cash-only cart selling beef stew and rotisserie chicken dishes in the heart of a banking town. The line...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chicken coop, greenhouse in the works for new West Charlotte urban farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You are what you eat. Leaders of a Charlotte-based healthcare provider are using their green thumbs to address neighborhood food scarcity. StarMed has quickly become a community staple for people in West Charlotte. Its workers offered free or affordable COVID testing in times...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Halal Food Cart a Charlotte staple and food icon

After starting with one cart in 2016 at the corner of Trade and Tryon, a local food cart has grown in popularity throughout Charlotte and the lines are long. After starting with one cart in 2016 at the corner of Trade and Tryon, a local food cart has grown in popularity throughout Charlotte and the lines are long.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bessemer City hopes historic mill renovation will help community

City leaders are using the building as an anchor to bring businesses to the west Gaston County town. Massachusetts-based WinnCompanies said the $39M project would create 139 affordable apartments. Bessemer City hopes historic mill renovation will …. City leaders are using the building as an anchor to bring businesses to...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
GASTONIA, NC
Bessemer City mill getting new life, promise to community

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Historic mill buildings continue to age quietly in cities across the Carolinas. For some years, city and state leaders have brainstormed ideas to bring them back to life. “The best way of moving into the future is to understand and hold on...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Union County Public Schools abandons plan to begin school year early

The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind its school calendar that would have defied state law and started school three weeks early. Union County Public Schools abandons plan to begin …. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind its school calendar that would have...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Train hits truck for second time in a week in Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A train collided with a tractor-trailer in Wingate for the second time in a week. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were working traffic control with Wingate Police at a railroad crossing near N. Main Street and E. Wilson Street when the train struck a commercial motor vehicle stuck on the tracks.
WINGATE, NC

