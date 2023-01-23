Read full article on original website
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Eater
Chinatown Burger Restaurant Brings Back the Beef After Finding Vegan Menu ‘Unsustainable’
Burgerlords in Chinatown, the California-cool walk-up burger restaurant that went fully vegan three years ago, is once again planning to offer meat and dairy. The shift — a boon for some, and a loss for those who eschew beef and dairy — comes as part of a larger restructuring at the restaurant, with Eagle Rock’s the Oinkster joining up with Burgerlords Chinatown to offer a new hybrid menu with hit items from both restaurants.
Newly Opened Thai Restaurant is Expanding
Miya, a brand new Thai concept from Sticky Rice owner David Tewasart, will soon upgrade from its take-out-only operation with a dining room, back patio, and sidewalk seating
Eater
Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena
David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
Woon Will Soon Open its Second Location
The Shanghainese and Cantonese eatery inspired by one family’s love of their mother’s cooking is gearing up to open a sister store in Pasadena
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles
Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love. Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and...
Eater
This Cool New Suburban LA Pizza Shop Doubles as a Skater Hangout
Pizzanista is now officially open in San Marino, the standalone city just south of Pasadena. The longtime Arts District New York-ish style pizza spot has been running limited daytime hours for most of the month, selling slices and whole 18-inch pies to those in the know. What’s more, the space at 2461 Mission Street actually doubles as a full-on skateboard shop, meaning anyone can come through for merchandise, stickers, wheels, and more in addition to the pizza. There are even half-off and free pizza deals with certain skateboard purchases at certain times. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday, for now.
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine
This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
KCET
How Los Angeles Remembers: These Fading SoCal Landmarks Capture the Region's Nuanced History
Forgetting is famously what Los Angeles does best. Urban historian Norman Klein called it erasure — the active scrubbing away of what must not be remembered. Despite erasure, memories do have a place in Los Angeles. Some are official monuments. Some are in ruins and need critical excavation. Some require the imagination to be seen.
kcrw.com
New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market
The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
Eater
Trois Mec Veteran Doug Rankin Opens Bistro in Pasadena
Everyone loves a good comeback story, and chef Douglas Rankin is in the midst of one. The Trois Mec alum opened Silver Lake’s Bar Restaurant in late 2019 and secured a glowing write-up from the Los Angeles Times saying the eatery had “eccentricity and charisma” in February 2020. The timing was everything and Rankin — like other LA chefs and restaurants — struggled throughout the pandemic, only to close in June 2022.
Eater
This Former Pasadena Brunch Spot Is at the Bleeding Edge of Cantonese Cooking in LA
Peter Lai, the acclaimed chef at Embassy Kitchen in San Gabriel, quietly took over the stoves at Colette in Pasadena in late November 2022. Colette, which was previously a new American restaurant best known for its daytime menu that included avocado toast and eggs benedict, is now serving some of the most innovative and intricate Cantonese-influenced cooking in Los Angeles. Drawing from decades of culinary experience, Lai’s menu brings together traditional hits from Hong Kong, along with remixed American Chinese fare and pan-Asian flavors. “I wanted to take dishes I was already known for and improve on them and even slightly change them for a newer audience,” says Lai. “I wanted to be more creative, not too traditional.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
Man wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in San Pedro
A lucky man became an instant multimillionaire after buying a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million in San Pedro.
Historic and renovated Breakers Hotel and Ocean Center Building set opening dates
The buildings are an easy stroll from one another on Ocean Boulevard, with the Breakers at 210 E. Ocean Blvd. and the Ocean Center at 110 W. Ocean Blvd. The 14-story Breakers was built in 1926 and the 14-story Ocean Center in 1929. The post Historic and renovated Breakers Hotel and Ocean Center Building set opening dates appeared first on Long Beach Post.
