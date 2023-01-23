ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Eater

Chinatown Burger Restaurant Brings Back the Beef After Finding Vegan Menu ‘Unsustainable’

Burgerlords in Chinatown, the California-cool walk-up burger restaurant that went fully vegan three years ago, is once again planning to offer meat and dairy. The shift — a boon for some, and a loss for those who eschew beef and dairy — comes as part of a larger restructuring at the restaurant, with Eagle Rock’s the Oinkster joining up with Burgerlords Chinatown to offer a new hybrid menu with hit items from both restaurants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena

David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
ALTADENA, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kith Opens New Flagship Store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles

Kith is opening another flagship store in Los Angeles. The sneaker and apparel company’s new location, which officially opens next week on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, was described by the brand and its creative director Ronnie Fieg as a labor of love. Kith posted a gilded image of the layout of their LA establishment on their Instagram today, a snippet of the caption, most likely written by Fieg, reading, “The team and I have been working tirelessly for over a year to bring our second home in Los Angeles to life. Designing spaces has become one of my great passions, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Cool New Suburban LA Pizza Shop Doubles as a Skater Hangout

Pizzanista is now officially open in San Marino, the standalone city just south of Pasadena. The longtime Arts District New York-ish style pizza spot has been running limited daytime hours for most of the month, selling slices and whole 18-inch pies to those in the know. What’s more, the space at 2461 Mission Street actually doubles as a full-on skateboard shop, meaning anyone can come through for merchandise, stickers, wheels, and more in addition to the pizza. There are even half-off and free pizza deals with certain skateboard purchases at certain times. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday, for now.
SAN MARINO, CA
kcrw.com

Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Voted Most Romantic in LA – Le Chene French Cuisine

This Valentine’s Day, make the most of your night out at Le Chene, voted “Most Romantic” by two separate publications. Each one of their entrees encapsulates the elegant spirit of French cuisine, and who can deny the appeal of a delicious Lobster Tail and Filet Mignon dish on the most romantic day of the year? They also offer an impressive full bar as well as Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more and secure your table today by calling them at 661-251-4315 to place a reservation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Trois Mec Veteran Doug Rankin Opens Bistro in Pasadena

Everyone loves a good comeback story, and chef Douglas Rankin is in the midst of one. The Trois Mec alum opened Silver Lake’s Bar Restaurant in late 2019 and secured a glowing write-up from the Los Angeles Times saying the eatery had “eccentricity and charisma” in February 2020. The timing was everything and Rankin — like other LA chefs and restaurants — struggled throughout the pandemic, only to close in June 2022.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

This Former Pasadena Brunch Spot Is at the Bleeding Edge of Cantonese Cooking in LA

Peter Lai, the acclaimed chef at Embassy Kitchen in San Gabriel, quietly took over the stoves at Colette in Pasadena in late November 2022. Colette, which was previously a new American restaurant best known for its daytime menu that included avocado toast and eggs benedict, is now serving some of the most innovative and intricate Cantonese-influenced cooking in Los Angeles. Drawing from decades of culinary experience, Lai’s menu brings together traditional hits from Hong Kong, along with remixed American Chinese fare and pan-Asian flavors. “I wanted to take dishes I was already known for and improve on them and even slightly change them for a newer audience,” says Lai. “I wanted to be more creative, not too traditional.”
PASADENA, CA
tourcounsel.com

FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

