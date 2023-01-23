Read full article on original website
'I felt so vulnerable' | Charlotte woman looking for new apartment after recent burglary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said violent crime was down in 2022, the overall crime rate was still up. That includes property crimes, such as burglaries, which were up about 8% from 2021. Already in 2023, some Charlotte residents feel burglaries are taking off. Andrea Moore...
WBTV
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the men accused of killing a mother in north Charlotte nearly four years ago are scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea slot. Adonis Smith, Tychicus Dobie and Marquis Smith are accused of firing the shots that struck and killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
WBTV
Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night at a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV announces new anchor teams debuting on WBTV News Monday, January 30th, 2023. Alex Giles will join Mary King to co-anchor WBTV News This Morning and John Carter to co-anchor WBTV News at 4 pm and 5:30 pm with Shevaun Bryan. “We are excited about the...
WBTV
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
WBTV
SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SWAT team members wrapped up a barricade call overnight at a home in northeast Charlotte. That situation at a home on Rockwell Boulevard West, just off Sugar Creek Road, ended around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after nearly three hours. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m....
WBTV
CMPD searching for convenience store robber
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
WBTV
Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
WSOC Charlotte
CMPD faces recruiting challenges, pushes to hire more women to force
CHARLOTTE — Everyone wants a community where they feel safe, and many count on law enforcement to help make that happen. A national research nonprofit found most police departments are facing a workforce crisis. In the 90s, a wave of federal money funded a mass hiring of officers. Now, the majority of them are retiring, and fewer people than ever are signing up.
WBTV
‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The transportation director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is scheduled to talk about the district’s new Express Stops bus program Friday morning. WBTV first mentioned the program back in December. A number of magnet high schools will take part, impacting more than 5,100 students. It is set...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
WBTV
Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The biannual event was able to make a rebound, partially...
