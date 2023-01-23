ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night at a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say 30-year-old Devon Simmons was shot and killed shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Citgo gas station on West Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte ends peacefully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SWAT team members wrapped up a barricade call overnight at a home in northeast Charlotte. That situation at a home on Rockwell Boulevard West, just off Sugar Creek Road, ended around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday after nearly three hours. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for convenience store robber

A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second time in a week, a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Maiden man facing charges in Lincolnton home invasion, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion that happened overnight Wednesday in Lincolnton. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a woman living on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door and there was a man standing there dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD faces recruiting challenges, pushes to hire more women to force

CHARLOTTE — Everyone wants a community where they feel safe, and many count on law enforcement to help make that happen. A national research nonprofit found most police departments are facing a workforce crisis. In the 90s, a wave of federal money funded a mass hiring of officers. Now, the majority of them are retiring, and fewer people than ever are signing up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The biannual event was able to make a rebound, partially...
CHARLOTTE, NC

