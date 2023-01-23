ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extension, LA

Comments / 0

Related
lafourchegazette.com

Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title

Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in New Orleans

Check out 20 iconic New Orleans restaurants that are too good to miss during your NOLA visit. We share our picks for great restaurants in New Orleans for first-time visitors. We even show you how to navigate each menu in your quest to find the best places to eat in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'

A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off

My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
GRAND ISLE, LA
wwno.org

Big Freedia returns to TV with a new show about her business endeavors

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Coming in the summer of 2023, New Orleans' own Big Freedia will bring us the brand-new series, Big Freedia Means Business. This new show documents the Queen of Bounce’s new music and entrepreneurial endeavors that have occurred since her last docu-series, “Big Freedia Bounces Back.” Big Freedia joins us for more on her musical journey and this exciting new series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy