If you live on planet earth, you’ve likely heard of the soothing, sleep-improving benefits of a weighted blanket — but it turns out that only one brand backs up its claims. Gravity is the only blanket that’s scientifically proven to give you a better night’s sleep, and it works by wrapping you in a comforting hug that releases relaxation-inducing hormones like serotonin and melatonin. What’s more, Gravity’s weighted blankets are stylish enough to elevate your space and come in a handful of designs to suit your specific sleep preferences.

10 HOURS AGO