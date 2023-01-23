ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 17 best beauty subscription boxes and memberships for trying new products

Add some variety into your entire beauty routine with the best beauty subscription boxes and memberships across makeup, skin care, hair care, nails and fragrance. From travel-size makeup samples to full-size skin care products, these monthly subscriptions make finding amazing products easier and more budget-friendly in the long run.
Get better sleep and deeper, faster recovery with these science-backed tools from Gravity

If you live on planet earth, you’ve likely heard of the soothing, sleep-improving benefits of a weighted blanket — but it turns out that only one brand backs up its claims. Gravity is the only blanket that’s scientifically proven to give you a better night’s sleep, and it works by wrapping you in a comforting hug that releases relaxation-inducing hormones like serotonin and melatonin. What’s more, Gravity’s weighted blankets are stylish enough to elevate your space and come in a handful of designs to suit your specific sleep preferences.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

