Dan Graf
3d ago

exercise increases blood flow to the brain. more oxygen = better function. simple pathophysiology

FL-native-cracker
3d ago

Most people get plenty of exercise jumping to conclusion

candycane
2d ago

Moderate physical activity is typically defined as brisk walking or bicycling or hot, sloppy sex to boost your heart rate and heavy breathing

