Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday.
Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say
A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, left two students dead and the program's founder seriously injured, authorities said in a press release.
Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
3 injured in shooting at charter school in Des Moines; 2 in custody
Update 2:45 pm DES MOINES, IOWA – Three people were injured in a shooting at Starts Right Here charter school near downtown Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the school in an office park at 455 SW 9th just before 1:00 p.m. Police say three people were taken from the scene – […]
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Adair County Arrest Report: Bridgewater woman arrested on warrant for Animal Neglect; Ames man arrested on drug charges
(Adair Co) A Bridgewater woman was arrested on two Adair County warrants with a total of ten charges of Animal Neglect with Serious Injury or Death. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Michelle Renee Evans was arrested on January 16th. She was held on $20,000 cash only bond.
