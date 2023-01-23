ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify 36-year-old man killed in shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man whodied from a gunshot wound on Sunday. Police say 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court. It happened prior to 6:30 a.m. Police have ruled...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests and a report of a lost shotgun. Creston Police on Friday arrested 40-year-old Jacob Jeffrey Fry, homeless, at 317 Jarvis Street on a Department of Corrections Felony Warrant for Possession of Products Intended for Manufacturing any Controlled Substance. Police transported Fry to the Union County Jail. He is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork

The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
DES MOINES, IA
