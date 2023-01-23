Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Horchata and George. Horchata. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Horchata is a brown tabby, DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at 8lbs, approximately 3 1/2 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as quiet, reserved, affectionate, independent, gentle, and relaxed. Horchata would do best in a quiet home with no other cats. It is unknown how she would do around dogs, but shelter staff feels confident that she's not a fan of other kitties. Horchata loves all people and warms up very quickly, but still likes to have her personal space.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO