Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Now Accepting Applications for 2023-24 Student Resident Volunteer Firefighter Program
MOSCOW - The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department is now accepting applications for its 2023/24 Student Resident Volunteer Firefighter program. The MVFD Student Resident Volunteer Firefighter program helps prepare participating students for a career in fire and/or EMS services. No experience is required. Training, equipment and housing will be provided. Participants...
Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
KLEWTV
Family of Lewiston fire victims: 'those dogs were their world'
A Gofundme account has been set up for the Lewiston couple who lost their dogs in a house fire last week. Harlee Winter organized the fundraiser for Keith and Loary. She writes that they lost their home of 20 years and their three dogs. "Those dogs were their world," she...
Big Country's Pets of the Week
Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Horchata and George. Horchata. She is waiting to meet her new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Horchata is a brown tabby, DSH (Domestic Short Hair) cat, fully grown at 8lbs, approximately 3 1/2 years old, and already spayed. Described by shelter staff as quiet, reserved, affectionate, independent, gentle, and relaxed. Horchata would do best in a quiet home with no other cats. It is unknown how she would do around dogs, but shelter staff feels confident that she's not a fan of other kitties. Horchata loves all people and warms up very quickly, but still likes to have her personal space.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Local Schools Come Together to Raise Money for Middle School Student Who Was Burned
LEWISTON - Multiple schools in Lewiston are having a "Hats On" day on Friday in support of a Jenifer Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering serious burns. According to a Gofundme page, Paxtin was leaning over the bathroom counter when his shirt caught fire on a candle that was lit on the counter. Following the accident, Paxtin had to be transported to the pediatric burn ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
'Hats on for Paxtin': Jenifer Middle School Students to Raise Money for Fellow Classmate
LEWISTON - On Friday, January 27, Jenifer Middle School in Lewiston, ID will have a 'Hats on Day' in support of a student who was seriously burned last week. According to the Lewiston School District, Jenifer Middle School students came together "in true Burro form" asking if they could support him and his family with a 'Hats on for Paxtin' Day. On Friday, a donation of any amount will allow students to wear a hat in class for the day.
KLEWTV
Boil water order clarification for usage: do's and don'ts
We know that this week's information about the boil water order, especially when it comes to usage, has been confusing. KLEW News turned to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the City of Lewiston for clarification to help residents make the best decisions to stay safe. For example, should...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho, police responded to noise complaints three times at the home where four University of Idaho students were later killed, but incident reports contain no evidence the prime suspect placed the calls as web sleuths have suggested. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital RN Jasmine Allen Honored with DAISY Award
CLARKSTON - Jasmine Allen, RN with Tri-State Memorial Hospital's Intensive Care Unit, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for her outlasting impression she leaves with her patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the hospital announced Wednesday. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award is an international recognition program...
Boil Water Order Guidance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston continues to work closely with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) in efforts to repair the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18, 2023. Since that day, some Lewiston residents have been under a precautionary Boil Water Order. On Tuesday, the...
newsnationnow.com
Victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch
(NewsNation) — Cara Northington is facing the harsh reality that the person she trusted most has now dropped her case — to represent the accused killer of her daughter Xana Kernodle. The court-appointed defense attorney for Bryan Kohberger previously represented Northington before switching to take his case, according...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
