Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
All American Circus Comes to Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
Broadband, new rocket engine, Vuitton heist: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Treasury Department has approved Alabama’s plan to spend nearly $192 million to expand broadband in mostly rural areas. The folks at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville have been test-firing a new engine that’s getting attention. A day after former Alabama state Legislator Perry Hooper Jr....
Hanna Steel announces $20 million Tuscaloosa expansion
Hoover-based Hanna Steel Corp. is announcing a $20 million expansion to its steel production lines in Tuscaloosa. The project is expected to create 14 new jobs. The company, which began operations in Tuscaloosa in 1991, will add 9,000 square feet to its existing 600,000 square foot complex in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park. Construction is slated to begin in the first half of this year, and the expansion should be fully operational during the second quarter of 2025.
Dr. Imani Perry is coming to Alabama’s Miles College in February. Here’s how to attend
Scholar and award-winning author Dr. Imani Perry will return to Alabama in February for a reading and discussion. The night of conversation is the final event in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Reads Project, a citywide literary event from the Birmingham chapter of PEN America led by poet and author Alina Stefanescu and Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones. Birmingham Reads is dedicated to engaging and uniting Birmingham community members in reading one book of fiction or nonfiction a year.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Bear Bryant’s pallbearers recall life-changing experience 40 years later
Jeremiah Castille was in the cafeteria when the world stopped. Across campus, Mike McQueen was working out at the football complex when athletics trainer Jim Goostree delivered the news. There were no tears in the weight room, he recalls 40 years later, simply because nobody could believe Bear Bryant could die.
How the local, national media covered Bear Bryant’s death and funeral
The 40th anniversary of Bear Bryant’s death was Thursday, a solemn day in the state of Alabama four decades later. For those who were there, the funeral that took place two days later was unlike anything this state’s seen before or since. A scene that would rival a presidential burial, the event was covered by state, local and national news outlets.
Bham Now
COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023
Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
Bham Now
3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops
Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas
The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak."
Where to get free tax return prep in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
