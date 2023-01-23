ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Sold-out shows at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

All American Circus Comes to Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, January 28th is the day for the circus!. This year, Oscar Garcia presents an ALL-NEW show, perfect for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event will be located at the Norwood Hodges Community Center (3125 Spring Valley Rd, Anniston, AL.) The will be two showtimes. One will be at 5:00 pm and one at 7:30 pm. Arrive early and enjoy a little extra circus fun at the kids fun zone before showtime.PRE-SALE DISCOUNT DEALS: AllAmericanCircus.com/tour-dates/
ANNISTON, AL
95.3 The Bear

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Broadband, new rocket engine, Vuitton heist: Down in Alabama

The U.S. Treasury Department has approved Alabama’s plan to spend nearly $192 million to expand broadband in mostly rural areas. The folks at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville have been test-firing a new engine that’s getting attention. A day after former Alabama state Legislator Perry Hooper Jr....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hanna Steel announces $20 million Tuscaloosa expansion

Hoover-based Hanna Steel Corp. is announcing a $20 million expansion to its steel production lines in Tuscaloosa. The project is expected to create 14 new jobs. The company, which began operations in Tuscaloosa in 1991, will add 9,000 square feet to its existing 600,000 square foot complex in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park. Construction is slated to begin in the first half of this year, and the expansion should be fully operational during the second quarter of 2025.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Dr. Imani Perry is coming to Alabama’s Miles College in February. Here’s how to attend

Scholar and award-winning author Dr. Imani Perry will return to Alabama in February for a reading and discussion. The night of conversation is the final event in the 2022 edition of the Birmingham Reads Project, a citywide literary event from the Birmingham chapter of PEN America led by poet and author Alina Stefanescu and Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones. Birmingham Reads is dedicated to engaging and uniting Birmingham community members in reading one book of fiction or nonfiction a year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How the local, national media covered Bear Bryant’s death and funeral

The 40th anniversary of Bear Bryant’s death was Thursday, a solemn day in the state of Alabama four decades later. For those who were there, the funeral that took place two days later was unlike anything this state’s seen before or since. A scene that would rival a presidential burial, the event was covered by state, local and national news outlets.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

COMING SOON: The Peach Cobbler Factory opens in Trussville, Spring 2023

Hey, cobbler fans—you’ll a-peach-iate this delicious news. The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening soon in Trussville! Read on for the tasty scoop. A Black-founded business, The Peach Cobbler Factory got its start in 2013. With an aggressive expansion plan, the franchise is quickly opening in several new locations across Alabama. Some nearby will include Birmingham and Mountain Brook. But, first, owner and franchisee Ebonee Hammonds-Copeland is bringing the biz to Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

3 of Birmingham’s must see vintage clothing shops

Shopping vintage is a great way to explore originality. As a response to fast fashion—vintage clothing stores allow shoppers to find unique pieces to identify their style and find their individuality through fashion. Birmingham has an up-and-coming market for vintage clothing that we are excited to see flourish. Keep reading for three of our recommendations for all your vintage clothing needs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to get free tax return prep in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy