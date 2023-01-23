Read full article on original website
Related
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Colorado senator threatens to freeze Pentagon appointees over Space Command move to Alabama
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is likely to get his meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the pending move of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to Alabama after Bennet threatened this week to put a hold on his own party’s Pentagon appointees until his questions about the move are answered.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Some of George Santos’ Top Donors Apparently Don’t Even Exist, Report Says
More than a dozen major donations to George Santos’ 2020 congressional campaign came from donors who appear to not exist, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. Santos’ congressional campaign reported in 2020 that Victoria and Jonathan Regor had each maxed out by contributing $2,800 to his campaign. But no one in the U.S. has either name, according to the report, and the address listed also doesn’t exist. More than $30,000 of the money raised for Santos’ campaign came from people who don’t appear to exist, although it’s illegal to donate money to a campaign under a false name. One donor, who told Mother Jones he’s a friend of Santos, said he didn’t make the $2,800 donation Santos listed on his FEC filing. The questionable funding reveal comes as the FEC considers a criminal probe of Santos over his newly listed campaign treasurer, who has claimed he isn’t actually the congressman’s treasurer. Santos has also yet to explain how he donated $700,000 of his own money to his latest campaign after he reported an inconsistent financial history in campaign filings.Read it at Mother Jones
New York courthouse abortion statue honoring Ruth Bader Ginsberg called ‘satanic golden medusa’
Social media didn’t take too kindly to a new 8-foot statue outside a New York City courthouse. The golden statue, done by Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander, has, per Fox News, “curling braids and tentacle-like arms rises from a lotus flower.”. It was created to pay homage to...
Discussions about controversial ‘Arnold Tool’ continue in the Roundhouse
The title of Friday's hearing was: 'Arnold Tool: Crystal Ball or Crutch?' Five speakers told the Senate Judiciary Committee their views on the how the process is working.
Woman in groping case with former lawmaker speaks out
A woman who told police she was groped by a former state lawmaker said she is outraged by him calling the incident "laughable."
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0