Colorado State

WATCH: Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

COLORADO STATE
UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO

