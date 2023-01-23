Read full article on original website
New study by Colorado researchers found that cannabis is not a gateway drug
WATCH: Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol addresses dangerous drivers after emergency vehicle was hit by motorist
Calling all bartenders, cooks and cliff divers! Casa Bonita is looking to fill more than 500 jobs
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The iconic restaurant, Casa Bonita, is scheduled to open in May!. The well-known establishment is under the ownership of the South Park creators. On Thursday, the restaurant posted a video to YouTube featuring Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and announcing they are looking to hire more than 500 people!
WATCH: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
State Patrol: Nearly 10,000 Coloradans ticketed for speeding in school, construction zones in 3-year span
DENVER (KKTV) - Coloradans aren’t slowing down for kids or construction workers. In the span of just three years, State Patrol says its troopers have ticketed nearly 10,000 drivers for speeding in school or construction zones, putting kids and roadside workers’ lives at risk. “People’s lives are depending...
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
