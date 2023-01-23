ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAND TV

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news...
