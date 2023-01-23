This is an opinion column. Let me tell you a Jalen Hurts story. You have never heard it because I have never told it. The other two people in the room at the time have never shared it, either, as far as I know. It’s a story that’s particularly relevant at the moment as Hurts prepares to lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the NFC Championship Game and fans debate whether Alabama can “claim him” since he didn’t finish his college career there.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO