ESPN projects Georgia player to be picked No. 1 in NFL draft over Will Anderson, Bryce Young
The 2023 NFL draft begins three months from Friday, and Alabama will have two players with a shot to be chosen No. 1 overall. Will Anderson and Bryce Young both have a chance to the Tide’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948, but the latest mock draft published Wednesday by ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a Georgia player taken instead.
Bryce Young ‘is going to be as good as he wants to be,’ Evan Neal says
The New York Giants made Evan Neal the first Alabama player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected the offensive lineman with the seventh choice on April 28. In the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young could be the first player picked from the Crimson Tide. :. ·...
New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama tight end
The players signed by NFL teams to reserve/future contracts in the opening days of the offseason almost invariably ended the regular season on the signing team’s practice squad. For instance, the New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker had signed a reserve/future...
Scarbinsky: Was Nick Saban right to pick Tua over Jalen Hurts?
This is an opinion column. Let me tell you a Jalen Hurts story. You have never heard it because I have never told it. The other two people in the room at the time have never shared it, either, as far as I know. It’s a story that’s particularly relevant at the moment as Hurts prepares to lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the NFC Championship Game and fans debate whether Alabama can “claim him” since he didn’t finish his college career there.
NFL Playoff bonuses: Qualify for $5,700 in bonuses ahead of AFC & NFC Championship
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Conference Championship weekend upon us, and we’re down to the top four teams in football battling to advance to the Super Bowl....
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs
In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
DeMeco Ryans receives NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been chosen as the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year for the 2022 season by the Professional Football Writers of America. Ryans is a former Alabama All-American linebacker. The PFWA selected Brian Daboll of the New York Giants as its 2022 NFL...
Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl
Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
Birmingham Stallions’ Jessie Lemonier, former Detroit Lion, dead at 25; Hugh Freeze reacts
The Birmingham Stallions’ Jessie Lemonier, a former Detroit Lions linebacker, died at the age of 25. The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details. “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who...
Concussion protocol to keep Tua Tagovailoa out of Pro Bowl Games
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could have been headed to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl Games next week. Instead, the former Alabama All-American remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will be continuing to work on his recovery. Tagovailoa received more votes for the Pro Bowl Games than...
The ‘kind of cool’ connection for Jalen Hurts, DeMeco Ryans
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts figures he’s gotten something autographed by the man masterminding to stop him in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. As a youngster, Hurts spent an every-boy’s-dream amount of time around the Houston Texans when his godfather Sean Washington worked as the NFL team’s director of player development.
Billy Packer, college basketball broadcaster, dead at 82
College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, tweeted the news late Thursday. Mark Packer told The Associated Press his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure. Billy worked...
Alabama’s case for a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed, bracket projections
Alabama’s arguably the hottest team in the nation, winning its ninth straight game Wednesday night over Mississippi State. At 18-2, the Crimson Tide is No. 2 in the two major national polls. Only Purdue (19-1) is ranked ahead of Alabama but the computer rankings and projections have a different take on the hierarchy.
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
