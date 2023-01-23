ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Biden offered DOJ to search 'every room' of Delaware house before latest classified docs were found

By Michael Collins and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden offered for the Justice Department to search every room of his Delaware house for government documents – a search that ultimately turned up additional classified records , the White House said Monday.

After the discovery of the latest batch of documents, one of the key questions had been whether the Justice Department asked Biden for permission to search the Wilmington residence and Biden consented or whether Biden had offered to let them do the search.

The discovery was a product of negotiations between the president's lawyers and the Justice Department, culminating in the consensual search, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel's office, said Biden directed his lawyers to make clear that he welcomed a thorough search.

“The president’s personal lawyers, at the direction of the president, offered for the Justice Department to come to his house and conduct a thorough search of ever room of the house to ensure that any material that should be in possession of the government is in possession of the government,” Sams told reporters.

The 13-hour search last Friday came amid a special counsel's investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents. Investigators found classified documents from Biden's time as vice president and in the U.S. Senate, Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney, said in a statement Saturday.

Investigators took possession of "six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," Bauer said. Personally handwritten notes from Biden's vice presidential years were also seized.

Sams would not clarify how many classified documents were among those six items.

'Fairness and double standards': How Biden's classified documents debacle could become a political, legal liability

Understand what's happening: Biden documents probe means US has 3 special counsel investigations at once. What are they?

Biden and Trump documents expose wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgIqE_0kOlzFlm00
President Joe Biden AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden offered DOJ to search 'every room' of Delaware house before latest classified docs were found

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Newly revealed visitor logs show who was visiting Trump ahead of Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.The acquisition of the logs was itself an accomplishment for the panel, which fought a legal battle against the former president to obtain them from the National Archives. Mr Trump opted in early 2017 to make the records private, reversing an Obama-era policy.The logs were published in the committee’s final trove of documents last month; their...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy