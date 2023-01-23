Read full article on original website
Corwin Michael Ogaard – Obit
Corwin Michael Ogaard, 62, passed away on January 19, 2023, in the Oaklawn Hospital, Marshall, MI, after a short illness. Corwin was the son the Eleanor Ogaard of Crookston and the late, Duane Ogaard. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements which are pending.
Eunice M. Slininger – Obit
Eunice M. Slininger, 72, Ada, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Eunice Mae Slininger was born on July 23, 1950, to Russell and Lorraine (Benesh) Slinninger in Ada, MN, the youngest of 5 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada and was a lifelong member. Eunice graduated from Ada High School in 1970 and went on to attend Wadena Technical College and pursued a degree in Business and Office Management, graduating in 1971.
SPORTS FEEVER – January 26, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Hats off to the Crookston High School Boys and Girls Hockey teams and their family, supporters, and friends as they raised over $14,200 in the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer drive. The money was driven by a friendly bet between the Boys and Girls teams. Whoever raised the least money would have to clean the other team’s locker rooms. The brains behind the bet was Pirate Boys Hockey Coach Josh Hardy, knowing darn well the girl’s team moms weren’t going to let the girls clean the boy’s locker room, so the massive fundraising started. We heard donations of $1,000, $500, and many other large donations, along with anything from $5 to $10.
CROOKSTON CITY HALL HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR JORDAN BERGQUIST
The Crookston City Hall announced that it hired Jordan Bergquist as its new Human Resources Coordinator in June and has moved him into the public sector of the City Hall building. This is a new position that the city adopted and put Bergquist in charge of multiple important tasks for the city, such as recruitment and employee payroll.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 24, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
CROOKSTON GIRLS HOCKEY SCORES 3 TIMES IN THE LAST 3 MINUTES TO BEAT BEMIDJI
The Crookston Pirates were trailing 1-0 late into the third period when they scored two goals 11 seconds apart with just over three minutes to go in the game and added an open net goal with a minute and a half left to come from behind to beat the Bemidji Lumberjacks at the Crookston Sports Center.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS FALL TO UNC AND FRAZEE
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team won three of the final four matches but came up short in a 45-33 loss to the United North Central Warriors in a triangular at Sebeka. Crookston is now taking on Frazee. CROOKSTON VS UNITED NORTH CENTRAL. The first three matches were short, as UNC...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES 2023-24 CALENDAR, JR. HIGH TRIP TO D.C., AND MORE
The Crookston School Board held its regular meeting on Monday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The meeting started with a presentation from FFA students. There are currently 235 kids in FFA, with 40 active members in Crookston. There are currently 15 Crookston students going to the state competition, with four more contests upcoming before state on April 23, 24, and 25.
BARNESVILLE BOY’S BASKETBALL POWERS PAST CROOKSTON FOR SECTION 8AA VICTORY
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team traveled to Barnesville on Tuesday night for a Section 8AA matchup, but the Trojans had no problems from the very start, cruising the entire game for an 88-29 win. FIRST HALF – — The two teams traded points early on and both teams...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES STORM MAKEUP DAY PLAN
The Crookston Public School District has announced its plan for what it will do in case the district goes over its five allotted storm days. A letter by Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn can be seen below- Dear Parents/District Families:. Listed below is the board-approved plan to make up any winter...
CROOKSTON COMMUNITY EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD DISCUSSES WINTER PROGRAMS AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
The Crookston Community Education Advisory Board met for its second meeting of the year on Tuesday at noon in the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room. The board began the meeting by reviewing the minutes of their last meeting on October 25, 2022, before it heard an update from ECFE Director Gina Gunderson on upcoming Winter Programming. She first began with updates on the Early Childhood Family Education. She reported classes had started a few weeks ago and released their latest newsletter to the community. They currently have 20 children attending their Pop-In and Play events on Saturdays and started their “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” event to show students the areas around Crookston. Gunderson reported they were next planning to visit the Benedictine Villa, but Gaye Wick recommended that the class visit the Golden Link Senior Center for a potential project with the seniors.
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL DEFEATS ADA-BORUP/WEST LED BY WINJUM’S 26 POINTS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will be hosting the Ada-Borup/West Cougars tonight. The Pirates are 8-6 on the season and are looking to regroup after a 48-36 loss this past Monday. Ada-Borup/West is 4-10 on the year and is coming off a loss to Fertile-Beltrami last night. We will have the game on KROX Video Livestream, starting with the RiverView Health pregame show around 7:00 p.m., and the opening tip at 7:30 p.m. You can tune in by clicking the link below.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 25, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Andra Lashawn Hollingsworth, 43, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Assault. Steven Michael Snyder, 39, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance. Jacob Jay Neil Richard, 36, of Crookston, for Driving with a Drivers License after Revocation.
KCC CRUISES TO 8-1 VICTORY OVER CROOKSTON BOYS HOCKEY
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD – 5:16 – KCC – Hayden Olsonawski (Tyler Hennen) 10:31 – KCC – Tyler Hennen (Dana Brown) 15:49 – KCC – Hayden Olsonawski (Tyler Hennen) 2nd Period. 5:48 – KCC – Tyler Hennen (Eli Muir) 7:54...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SCHEDULE SPECIAL ELECTION DATES TO FILL 1ST DISTRICT COMMISSIONER’S CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items only included the board approving the board minutes from their meeting on January 17. The board approved the item unanimously. COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS ISSUE FORUM. The board then began...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD SETS SCHEDULE FOR SUPERINTENDENT APPLICATION DEADLINES AND INTERVIEWS
The Crookston Public School Board met on Monday afternoon for a Special Meeting to discuss the progress of the search for its next superintendent. The meeting began with the board reviewing the stakeholder input information from the survey they had sent to the public earlier in the month. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn reported they had 255 responses, mostly from Staff Members and parents. One question they asked was what top leadership skills the stakeholders believed the superintendent should have. 83.9% of respondents chose “Acts with Honesty and Integrity,” with 65.5% looking for accountability/respectability. When asked for the best personal traits, 74.5% believed Honesty/Trustworthy was the most important, with Visible/Accessible within the school and community by 59.6%. With what growth areas people believed was best for the superintendent to address in the next 3-5 years, the most chosen choice was skills in managing/ensuring financial stability with declining enrollment, with the next being to find ways to grow/stabilize student enrollment. Other highly picked options were to make Crookston School a desirable destination for students to attend and to improve the focus on academic achievement and the ability to secure qualified teachers and support staff to serve the educational needs of children in the district. Interim Superintendent Kuehn reported that the responses were in line with what the school board was looking for in the next superintendent. “A lot of things that came from the stakeholder input reaffirmed what the board is looking for in the next superintendent, as well as what the challenges the Superintendent will face,” Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn explained. “I think the board already understands that, but I think it reaffirmed it with the answers they got from the survey.”
GRAND FORKS FIRE DISPATCHED TO CAR FIRE WITHIN DETACHED GARAGE
At approximately 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 219 Seward Ave for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the detached garage....
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
