The Crookston Public School Board met on Monday afternoon for a Special Meeting to discuss the progress of the search for its next superintendent. The meeting began with the board reviewing the stakeholder input information from the survey they had sent to the public earlier in the month. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn reported they had 255 responses, mostly from Staff Members and parents. One question they asked was what top leadership skills the stakeholders believed the superintendent should have. 83.9% of respondents chose “Acts with Honesty and Integrity,” with 65.5% looking for accountability/respectability. When asked for the best personal traits, 74.5% believed Honesty/Trustworthy was the most important, with Visible/Accessible within the school and community by 59.6%. With what growth areas people believed was best for the superintendent to address in the next 3-5 years, the most chosen choice was skills in managing/ensuring financial stability with declining enrollment, with the next being to find ways to grow/stabilize student enrollment. Other highly picked options were to make Crookston School a desirable destination for students to attend and to improve the focus on academic achievement and the ability to secure qualified teachers and support staff to serve the educational needs of children in the district. Interim Superintendent Kuehn reported that the responses were in line with what the school board was looking for in the next superintendent. “A lot of things that came from the stakeholder input reaffirmed what the board is looking for in the next superintendent, as well as what the challenges the Superintendent will face,” Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn explained. “I think the board already understands that, but I think it reaffirmed it with the answers they got from the survey.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO