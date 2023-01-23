Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Jordan Thompson named starting shortstop for LSU, returns healthier than last year
LSU coach Jay Johnson made it clear that there isn't a competition at shortstop. "I'm really excited about Jordan Thompson's development," Johnson said. "He had a knee procedure literally like three weeks before opening night last year and we really had to nurse that. He performed terrific in the fall — he is clearly the shortstop right now."
theadvocate.com
LSU could return a key pitcher to staff, Johnson provides injury update going into season
There's a possibility that redshirt sophomore left-hander Javen Coleman will be back this season, according to LSU coach Jay Johnson. Coleman, who had Tommy John surgery last spring, made three relief appearances last year against Maine before sitting out the rest of the season. "He’s progressing tremendously well —that was...
theadvocate.com
History, renovation of East Feliciana courthouse discussed at Wednesday Club of Jackson meeting
Sharing some of the history of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse and lots of the renovation story, Ann Reiley Jones recently talked about that historic building to the Wednesday Club of Jackson. A native with deep roots in the parish, a Jones ancestor donated the land for the town square...
theadvocate.com
Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College
Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
theadvocate.com
Late free throw gives Southern Lab girls crucial road victory over Division II power
When it all came down to one — as in one free throw — Shalia Forman of Southern Lab gave herself a talking to. “If we lost this game, I knew I would be letting everybody down,” Forman said. "After I missed the first free throw, I had to get myself together.
theadvocate.com
STM extends winning streak to eight after defeating LCA
Considering how good the St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian boys basketball teams are defensively, Cougars coach Danny Broussard entered Wednesday's game expecting a low-scoring contest. He was right. St. Thomas More's defense stole the show in the final four minutes of a 50-37 victory at St. Thomas More. "This...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board renews 5 charter schools, overruling superintendent on 2
After lengthy debate Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed to renew five charter schools in Baton Rouge, in two cases overriding the recommendations to close the schools. The charters for all five schools were set to expire at the end of this school year. Now, they will...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana leaders optimistic about the economy, but say education, crime must be addressed
Business leaders participating in The Advocate | The Times-Picayune's Louisiana Economic Outlook 2023 panel discussion Friday said they’re optimistic about Louisiana’s future, but the state must improve the education system and reduce crime in order to take advantage of opportunities. Brandon Landry, co-founder and board chairman of Walk-On’s...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
theadvocate.com
La. Crafts Guild, evicted from Sans Souci building, finds new home in downtown Lafayette
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, recently evicted from the historic Sans Souci building which requires major repairs, has found a new home in downtown Lafayette. The guild has signed a lease for space at 551 Jefferson St. and expects to reopen the Sans Souci Gallery this Spring, with a target date of March 1.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: It's a Mardi Gras Miracle! Parades are headed back to normal routes
Last week, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson took lessons so she could fulfill one of the ceremonial duties of her new office: riding a horse in the Zulu parade. This week, the new sheriff played another role important to a successful Carnival. She helped recruit officers from other law enforcement agencies to come to New Orleans so that this season’s parades can run their full routes.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting
Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
theadvocate.com
Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week
Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
theadvocate.com
A new sales tax to pay for teacher, school staff raises? Livingston makes the pitch to voters.
Livingston Parish school leaders are ramping up efforts to convince voters to approve a new one-cent sales tax that would raise salaries for teachers and other school district employees, which they hope would help return the district to among the best-performing school systems in the region. Set for a March...
