Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Jordan Thompson named starting shortstop for LSU, returns healthier than last year

LSU coach Jay Johnson made it clear that there isn't a competition at shortstop. "I'm really excited about Jordan Thompson's development," Johnson said. "He had a knee procedure literally like three weeks before opening night last year and we really had to nurse that. He performed terrific in the fall — he is clearly the shortstop right now."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

STM extends winning streak to eight after defeating LCA

Considering how good the St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian boys basketball teams are defensively, Cougars coach Danny Broussard entered Wednesday's game expecting a low-scoring contest. He was right. St. Thomas More's defense stole the show in the final four minutes of a 50-37 victory at St. Thomas More. "This...
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe

A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: It's a Mardi Gras Miracle! Parades are headed back to normal routes

Last week, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson took lessons so she could fulfill one of the ceremonial duties of her new office: riding a horse in the Zulu parade. This week, the new sheriff played another role important to a successful Carnival. She helped recruit officers from other law enforcement agencies to come to New Orleans so that this season’s parades can run their full routes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting

Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

Pork katsu, champagne shrimp, chicken tacos and more: Best things we ate this week

Finding an authentic Hawaiian restaurant in a strip mall in Baton Rouge came as a surprise. I was tempted by the bulgogi burger but ultimately chose the single-protein platter and picked pork katsu, which came atop steamed rice, a dipping sauce and a side of macaroni salad — apparently a common Hawaiian combination. The cost for the platter was $9.99. The katsu was tender and flavorful.
BATON ROUGE, LA

