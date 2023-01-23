Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
Related
SeaWorld announces culinary dishes, concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s largest theme park food festival returns next weekend featuring more all-new food and rocking headline concerts. SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns Feb. 3, and will feature more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. There...
SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival to feature concerts by En Vogue, Ludacris and more
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off next week, and besides hundreds of tastes from around the world on offer, there will be plenty of live music from big headliners. The likes of En Vogue, Ludacris, Collective Soul, Don "American Pie" McLean and boy-bander Joey Fatone are among the first batch of weekend headliners announced. Here's the lineup so far, and the theme park promises more acts will be added in the coming weeks: Saturday, Feb. 4: En Vogue Sunday, Feb. 5: REO Speedwagon ...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
The Laker/Lutz News
Isn’t it iconic?
If you’ve driven past or through Orlando, if you’ve visited any of the areas around Disney or Universal or SeaWorld, it’s highly unlikely you would have missed the giant marker indicating ICON Park’s location. We’re talking about The Wheel, of course. It’s a giant Ferris wheel,...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month
We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
mynews13.com
Disney sets opening date for Toy Story Land’s BBQ restaurant
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World has set an opening date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the new “Toy Story”inspired restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23. The restaurant is located in Toy Story Land and...
amadorvalleytoday.org
Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales
Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
High-End Japanese Cuisine to Debut in Baldwin Park
"Baldwin Park has an amazing lakefront and lakes are so much of what makes Orlando Orlando.”
Inside the Magic
Universal Scares Fans With Latest Report, Questions Grow
There are few places more iconic than visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Florida is part of Universal Orlando Resort, which also houses Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The Orlando Resort is also in the midst of construction on Epic Universe, a new theme park that will open in 2025. At the Florida theme park, you can enjoy attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.
Inside the Magic
Universal Guest Suffers “Embarrassing” Injury on Ride
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house attractions like Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Revenge of the Mummy, The Flight of the Hippogriff, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, all of which can be experienced in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
fox35orlando.com
'World's Largest Bounce House' coming to Orlando in February
ORLANDO, Fla. - This inflatable event will surely bring out the inner child in you!. The Big Bounce America tour, which holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house, is making a stop in Orlando, bringing Central Florida residents two fun-packed weekends this February. The event will take...
Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours
Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours! Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local... The post Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
DalMoro’s to Make Orlando Debut
“We do not yet have opening date, but we’re projecting a fall 2023 opening."
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
Comments / 0