CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. EDITOR’S NOTE: The totals below are now weekly updates from the WVDHHR report issued the previous Monday. West Virginia Statistics New cases since report on previous update – 1,214 Deaths since report on previous update – 18 Total Positive Cases – 632,411 Current Active Cases – 854 Daily Percent Positive – 16.69 Total Deaths – 7,808 People fully vaccinated: 1,007,944 To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the...

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO