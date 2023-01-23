ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, WV

wvpublic.org

Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations

Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hinton News

Coronavirus Weekly Update: West Virginia – 1,214 new cases, 18 deaths since last update; 56.2% of population fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. EDITOR’S NOTE: The totals below are now weekly updates from the WVDHHR report issued the previous Monday. West Virginia Statistics New cases since report on previous update – 1,214 Deaths since report on previous update – 18 Total Positive Cases – 632,411 Current Active Cases – 854 Daily Percent Positive – 16.69 Total Deaths – 7,808 People fully vaccinated: 1,007,944 To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get baking with Tasty Blend Foods every Tuesday on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WTRF

West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
CHARLESTON, WV

