wvpublic.org
Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations
Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
Metro News
‘State of Tobacco Control’ report finds West Virginia lags behind on prevention policies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new report finds West Virginia is considered one of the worst states for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use. The American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report released Wednesday indicated the state had failing grades in 2023 in the following areas:
Coronavirus Weekly Update: West Virginia – 1,214 new cases, 18 deaths since last update; 56.2% of population fully vaccinated
CHARLESTON (Hinton News) - Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. EDITOR’S NOTE: The totals below are now weekly updates from the WVDHHR report issued the previous Monday. West Virginia Statistics New cases since report on previous update – 1,214 Deaths since report on previous update – 18 Total Positive Cases – 632,411 Current Active Cases – 854 Daily Percent Positive – 16.69 Total Deaths – 7,808 People fully vaccinated: 1,007,944 To see charts on active cases, recovered cases, hospitalization, county breakdowns and other data, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is the...
WSAZ
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; virus-related hospitalizations decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,822 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 90-year-old man from Wayne County. a 70-year-old...
WSAZ
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get baking with Tasty Blend Foods every Tuesday on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
woay.com
Governor Justice announces new websites for state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the launch of two websites improving the state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution. Grants.wv.gov is a one-stop shop for personal and business grant funding opportunities in the mountain state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
WTRF
West Virginia food stamps/SNAP emergency benefits ending in March, says DHHR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving food stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023. This is due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
Governer Justice announces 20% pay increase for CPS workers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced the unveiling of a new DHHR initiative on Tuesday which stands to increase starting salaries of protective service workers including APS, CPS, and Youth Services by 20%. “Today I announced a 20% pay increase for WV Department of Health and Human...
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
lootpress.com
Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
HEPC reminds West Virginia seniors to apply for Promise Scholarship
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission has sent out a reminder for all West Virginia high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship before the deadline.
