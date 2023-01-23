Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Jan. 27 edition of the Austin Breakdown podcast celebrates a year of episodes and shares an important announcement. Community Impact reporter Zara Flores discusses the likelihood that Austin and San Antonio will form a metroplex in the vein of Dallas-Fort Worth. Reporter Elle Bent gives a rundown of the Hill Country wine scene and shares a toast to the podcast's one-year anniversary.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO