Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
Southwest Bypass extension expected to be complete by summer
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County officials are expecting the final phase of the Southwest Bypass extension to be complete by this summer. The project to extend the two-lane road from Wolf Ranch Parkway to Hwy. 29 has been expanded to include a 10-foot-wide shared-use path.
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts retires from Cedar Park after 31 years
Sam Roberts has worked on a variety of projects over the course of his 31 years with Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park announced the retirement of Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts after 31 years of service at the Jan. 26 council meeting. “[Roberts’] impact on...
Austin and San Antonio inch closer to metroplex status & a toast to Hill Country wines
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Jan. 27 edition of the Austin Breakdown podcast celebrates a year of episodes and shares an important announcement. Community Impact reporter Zara Flores discusses the likelihood that Austin and San Antonio will form a metroplex in the vein of Dallas-Fort Worth. Reporter Elle Bent gives a rundown of the Hill Country wine scene and shares a toast to the podcast's one-year anniversary.
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Spare Birdie Public House to bring entertainment destination to Cedar Park in February
The 23,000-square-foot facility will offer virtual bowling and golf, and a full-service restaurant and bar. (Courtesy Rick Cortez Photography) Cedar Park’s new, elevated entertainment destination Spare Birdie Public House is slated to hold a soft opening on Feb.1, and its grand opening will be on Feb. 20. Spare Birdie...
Increase to E. coli testing fees greenlit by Round Rock officials
Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. City...
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
The Linden Residences marks topping out in downtown Austin
The new high-rise project topped out in December 2022, and construction is expected to wrap up in late 2023. (Courtesy The Linden Residences) Developers behind The Linden Residences, a 28-story tower in the northern portion of downtown Austin, marked the high-rise's topping out Jan. 25 ahead of its completion later this year.
Pflugerville updates drought contingency plan with year-round restrictions
Pflugerville City Council approved the new drought contingency plan on Jan. 24 after holding a public hearing Jan. 10. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville has a new plan for managing water shortages following Pflugerville City Council's approval of an updated drought contingency plan. Council voted to adopt the updated...
Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels
Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
New Austin City Council members plan for active year
Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
EastGroup to potentially redevelop Round Rock property with $10M investment
The property at 350 Texas Ave., Round Rock, is home to an Oncor Electric Delivery facility. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) EastGroup could make a $10 million investment to redevelop a Round Rock property, recently filed permits show. EastGroup Properties Vice President David Hicks confirmed the company owns the property located at...
City of Bee Cave to determine options for Hamilton Pool Road Jan. 25
Shown is a rendering of a design for the proposed build-out for Hamilton Pool Road. This would include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot-wide continuous turn lane for left-turning traffic, shared-use paths and a 4-foot buffer for pedestrians. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council will hold a...
Pizzeria Casa Nostra permanently closed in Spicewood
Pizzeria Casa Nostra in Spicewood closed at the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Pizzeria Casa Nostra, located at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, closed its doors at the end of December. The pizzeria sold its building to the Lake Travis Community Library District. The district is expecting to complete its...
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
Hays County Commissioners to discuss salary increases, fentanyl outreach Jan. 31
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and vote on multiple agreements to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding on Jan. 31. The court received various presentations Jan. 17 from Ardurra...
Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development
Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
