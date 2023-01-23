ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin and San Antonio inch closer to metroplex status & a toast to Hill Country wines

Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Jan. 27 edition of the Austin Breakdown podcast celebrates a year of episodes and shares an important announcement. Community Impact reporter Zara Flores discusses the likelihood that Austin and San Antonio will form a metroplex in the vein of Dallas-Fort Worth. Reporter Elle Bent gives a rundown of the Hill Country wine scene and shares a toast to the podcast's one-year anniversary.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels

Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Austin City Council members plan for active year

Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development

Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

