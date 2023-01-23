ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels

Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin

The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
AUSTIN, TX
Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels

Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Hookah lounge opens in San Marcos

Arabian Nights opened Jan. 1. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, located at 130 E. San Antonio St., Unit C, San Marcos, opened Jan. 1. The hookah lounge offers a variety of hookah flavors, such as cherry, mojito, gum and citrus with mint. There is also an outdoor seating area and belly dancing shows on the first Saturday of every month.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Sola Salons opens studios in Barton Creek Square

Sola Salons can be accessed from the mall parking lot or by entering inside the mall. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Sola Salons opened in December at Barton Creek Square and hosts independent professionals offering a range of services from hairstyling to tattooing. The studio is currently at 48% capacity, consisting of...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
Historic Quick Pharmacy under new ownership in Round Rock

Pharmacists Gilbert (pictured) and Randi Sarmiento took over ownership of Quick Pharmacy Jan. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Quick Pharmacy, which has operated in Round Rock for over 100 years, is under new ownership as of Jan. 1. Pharmacists Gilbert and Randi Sarmiento purchased the historic pharmacy from Nacogdoches-based ARK Pharmacies, which had owned Quick Pharmacy for six years.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda

Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
BUDA, TX
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail

A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
AUSTIN, TX
New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
