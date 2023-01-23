Read full article on original website
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels
Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
New smoothie, juice bar opens in New Braunfels
Rise Up NBTX sells a variety of smoothies, juices, teas and coffees. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) A new smoothie and juice bar, Rise Up NBTX, opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 12. Rise Up NBTX is located at 625 Central Parkway, Ste. 106. They sell a variety of teas, smoothies...
Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin
The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels
Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
EastGroup to potentially redevelop Round Rock property with $10M investment
The property at 350 Texas Ave., Round Rock, is home to an Oncor Electric Delivery facility. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) EastGroup could make a $10 million investment to redevelop a Round Rock property, recently filed permits show. EastGroup Properties Vice President David Hicks confirmed the company owns the property located at...
Hookah lounge opens in San Marcos
Arabian Nights opened Jan. 1. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge, located at 130 E. San Antonio St., Unit C, San Marcos, opened Jan. 1. The hookah lounge offers a variety of hookah flavors, such as cherry, mojito, gum and citrus with mint. There is also an outdoor seating area and belly dancing shows on the first Saturday of every month.
Pizzeria Casa Nostra permanently closed in Spicewood
Pizzeria Casa Nostra in Spicewood closed at the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Pizzeria Casa Nostra, located at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, closed its doors at the end of December. The pizzeria sold its building to the Lake Travis Community Library District. The district is expecting to complete its...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
Completion of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions expansion to outdoor pool expected this summer
An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and kids, according to a representative of the company. (Courtesy Kalahari Resorts & Conventions) An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and...
Sola Salons opens studios in Barton Creek Square
Sola Salons can be accessed from the mall parking lot or by entering inside the mall. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Sola Salons opened in December at Barton Creek Square and hosts independent professionals offering a range of services from hairstyling to tattooing. The studio is currently at 48% capacity, consisting of...
Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
40 businesses now open, coming soon to Leander & Cedar Park
Cedar Park's Sephora store is located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. E100. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new business and entertainment options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming soon in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the two cities.
Historic Quick Pharmacy under new ownership in Round Rock
Pharmacists Gilbert (pictured) and Randi Sarmiento took over ownership of Quick Pharmacy Jan. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Quick Pharmacy, which has operated in Round Rock for over 100 years, is under new ownership as of Jan. 1. Pharmacists Gilbert and Randi Sarmiento purchased the historic pharmacy from Nacogdoches-based ARK Pharmacies, which had owned Quick Pharmacy for six years.
Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda
Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts retires from Cedar Park after 31 years
Sam Roberts has worked on a variety of projects over the course of his 31 years with Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park announced the retirement of Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts after 31 years of service at the Jan. 26 council meeting. “[Roberts’] impact on...
