Acadia Parish, LA

Registration now open for Acadia Parish Sheriff's scholarship

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
 4 days ago
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced Monday that the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program is currently underway.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. A Scholarship of $500 from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will be awarded to one graduating high school student in Acadia Parish.

In addition, Sheriff Gibson will award a scholarship of $500 to six additional high school seniors from Acadia Parish. There will be seven scholarships awarded in all: one high school recipient will receive the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship and six high school recipients will receive the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Scholarship. There shall be no restrictions on any applicant by reason of age, race, creed, color, sex or national origin.

Scholarship Program details and applications can be obtained by visiting www.apso.org [apso.org] , requesting an application from your high school counselors or by contacting Kim N. Miller, Human Resource Director for the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, at 337-788-8793 or via email at kim.miller@apso.org.

