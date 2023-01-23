ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach teens wanted to buy pot before a vigil, prosecutors say. Then the drug deal went bad.

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A juvenile who is charged with murder in connection to a November homicide in Virginia Beach was ordered to remain in detention on Monday after requesting to be put under house arrest to await trial.

Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge James Normile IV commended the 17-year-old defendant for his good behavior during his stint in detention, but denied his request to be released from the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center after the prosecution presented the initial evidence in the case. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Rice said while the defendant did not pull the trigger in the death of 21-year-old Richard Cantey, he was an active participant in the shooting and therefore shouldn’t be placed under house arrest.

Authorities previously disclosed little information about the homicide, but lawyers provided additional context about the shooting during Monday’s hearing in juvenile court, which The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press filed a motion to be able to attend.

Rice said the 17-year-old and his 15-year-old friend, the co-defendant, planned to buy marijuana from Cantey prior to attending a vigil for someone else’s death. Both the 15-year-old and Cantey had firearms, according to Rice. During their meeting with Cantey on Nov. 5, the 15-year-old pulled out his gun and threatened to rob Cantey. The 17-year-old “prevented (Cantey) from defending himself,” Rice said.

After the 15-year-old shot Cantey, the 17-year-old then allegedly took Cantey’s gun from him, Rice said. At some point the two teens then changed their clothes in an attempt to avoid being found, Rice said.

The two teens, both from Virginia Beach, are charged with murder and attempted robbery , but the 15-year-old is additionally charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony while the 17-year-old is additionally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

A reporter for The Pilot and Daily Press was told a prior hearing in the case was closed to news media. The newspapers filed a motion for access on Nov. 30. The newspapers argued that the issue of court proceedings being open when they involve a juvenile over the age of 14 being charged with a crime that would be a felony is not up to the court’s sole discretion, rather by statute the proceedings are “presumptively open.”

In a hearing on Friday, Normile granted the newspapers’ request for access under the condition that they not publish any identifying information, medical history or criminal records of the defendants learned “as a result” of attending court proceedings. This order remains in effect while the case is still in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but will be lifted if the case is transferred to Circuit Court.

There will be a hearing for the 17-year-old in April to determine whether his case can be transferred to Circuit Court, where he would be tried as an adult. A separate determination will have to be made for the 15-year-old.

If the judge rules that there is probable cause to charge the two as adults, the case will be transferred to Circuit Court and go before a grand jury. If the grand jury indicts, their names will be made public, explained Macie Allen, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man arrested in 2022 Virginia Beach traffic shootout pleads guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of a traffic shootout in Virginia Beach in June 2022 entered into a plea agreement in court Wednesday morning. Quayshon Jordan pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, unlawful shooting at a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, and carrying a loaded firearm in certain locations.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

Assistant principal resigns at Virginia school where 6-year-old shot teacher Abigail Zwerner

The Assistant Principal at the Virginia school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher has resigned as allegations surface the administration failed to respond when warned about the armed student three times on the day of the shooting, The Post has learned.  Dr. Ebony Parker, the assistant principal at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, resigned, district spokesperson Michelle Price confirmed. Parker could not be reached for comment Wednesday. First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was shot by her student on Jan. 6. Three school employees had warned the administration that the 6-year-old boy had a gun in the hours before the incident, Zwerner’s lawyer...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Abigail Zwerner texted family about armed student before getting shot by 6-year-old

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before the incident expressing frustration with administrators — who had apparently been warned three times that the young boy had a gun. Citing a source close to the situation, NBC News reported that Newport News first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before she was shot on Jan. 6, saying the child had a gun in his backpack. “She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming,” the source...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy