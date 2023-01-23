Read full article on original website
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in an alleged plot that originated in Iran to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses. The men were charged with money laundering and murder-for-hire in a superseding indictment unsealed in federal court in New York. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile in New York City, confirmed to The Associated Press that she was the intended target. She said FBI officials had read her the messages that the plotters exchanged between themselves, including a final one: “It’s going to be done today.”
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. The AP explains how the Yanomami reached this tragic point.
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo Índio, was one of the targets of a series of raids that led to 11 arrests in different states. It was the first time a member of Bolsonaro’s family has been included in the investigations of the uprising in Brasilia, which underlined the political polarization in Brazil. Police say those under investigation could be tried for crimes against democracy and criminal association.
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Police: Counterterror unit holds Spain church attack suspect
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national police agency says a counterterrorism intelligence unit is questioning a suspect accused of killing a Catholic church officer with a machete and wounding four more people, including a priest. The Spanish National Police had asked for two more days to interrogate the 25-year-old Moroccan suspect in Madrid before he has to face a judge. Authorities identified him as Yassine Kanjaa. He was transferred to the capital and handed over to an intelligence unit within the Spanish police that oversees domestic terrorism cases. He was undergoing questioning on Friday. Kanjaa is accused of killing a sacristan after he prepared Wednesday night Mass at a church in the southern city of Algeciras.
Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into truck
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say they have found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the U.S. border. The National Immigration Institute says that during an inspection Thursday officers discovered the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter. All of the adolescents were considered unaccompanied minors, meaning they had no relatives or parents with them. The driver of the vehicle was detained. The minors were taken to a child welfare facility. Children are frequently smuggled through Mexico to rejoin parents or relatives who have already emigrated to the the United States.
Spanish court charges letter bomb suspect with terrorism
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court says it has charged a 74-year-old retired man with terrorism for allegedly sending six letters containing explosive material to Spain’s prime minister and the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in the country. The as-yet-unidentified man appeared before a judge in Madrid on Friday and was detained without bail. The suspect, referred to only by the initials PGP in court documents, was charged with six separate terrorism offenses after being arrested in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro on Wednesday. The man was charged with the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, according to court documents. Two of the alleged offenses were classified as aggravated as they involved members of the government.
Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in southern Poland say two people have been found dead after an explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the city of Katowice. The regional governor said Friday’s explosion injured seven others. He said two women initially were reported missing but firefighters found their bodies in the rubble in the afternoon. Firefighters say gas that was used for heating and cooking in the three-story brick house most likely caused the explosion. A hospital said two girls aged 5 and 3 were admitted with non life-threatening injuries.
UK student nurse charged with taking bomb to maternity ward
LONDON (AP) — A student nurse has appeared in a British court charged with planning to attack an air force base and taking a home-made bomb to a hospital maternity unit where he worked. Mohammad Farooq was arrested outside St. James’s University Hospital in Leeds, northern England, on Jan. 20 with what prosecutors say was a “viable” pressure-cooker bomb. Prosecutors also allege that Farooq carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Royal Air Force base earlier this month after being encouraged online to attack it. He faces charges of preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an explosive substance and possessing an imitation firearm. Farooq appeared by video link Friday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was ordered detained until his next court hearing.
UN chief: Exhibit of Nazi victims is call to fight cruelty
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the Nazis tried to rob millions of Jews of their names before killing them during World War II. But at Thursday’s inauguration of a huge U.N. installation with the names of 4.8 million Holocaust victims, he said the Nazis failed and all those slaughtered “shall never be forgotten.” On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the U.N. chief says the exhibition is a call to action because some 1 million victims remain unidentified. And he says it is a call to the world to “stem the tide of human cruelty and fight anti-Semitism and all forms of racism wherever and whenever it manifests itself.”
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group have plunged up to 20% and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that led investors to dump its stocks. The heavy selling of Adani-linked shares has wiped out billions of dollars worth of market value for India’s second-largest conglomerate. It caused trading in some Adani companies to be suspended or temporarily halted. India’s benchmark Sensex lost 1.5% on Friday, but so far, the impact of the selling has been mainly on Adani Group companies. Analysts said there could be wider repercussions if the selling persists. Hindenburg said it stood by its research.
Watchdog blames Syria’s air force for deadly chlorine attack
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog established there are “reasonable grounds to believe” Syria’s air force dropped two cylinders containing chlorine gas on the city of Douma in April 2018, killing 43 people. A report published Friday by a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons offered the latest confirmation that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons during his country’s grinding civil war. Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 under pressure from the international community after being blamed for another deadly chemical weapon attack. It doesn’t recognize the investigation team’s authority and has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. Julian Khater didn’t mention the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in a written statement he read aloud before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced him to six years and eight months of imprisonment. A medical examiner concluded that the 42-year-old officer suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation’s air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly known this week after The Associated Press obtained a military brief that at least nine missileers were reporting diagnoses of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. One of the officers has died. Missileers are the officers who serve in underground bunkers near silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles and are responsible for turning launch keys if ordered.
Biden extends deportation protection for Hong Kong residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed off on a two-year extension of a program that protects Hong Kong residents in the U.S. from deportation. Biden first authorized the program in August 2021 for 18 months. It was set to expire on Feb. 5 and is now extended until January 2025. The initial decision to provide a temporary safe haven came after Hong Kong introduced a sweeping national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. The National Security Council said the extension reflects the administration’s “strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression.”
Several questioned in Croatia over oligarch’s missing yacht
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police on Friday brought in for questioning several people over the disappearance last October of a luxury yacht from an Adriatic Sea marina where it was held there under international sanctions in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The disappearance of the 35-meter Irina Vu from the marina on the island of Murter was only recently noticed and reported by local media. The yacht reportedly sailed to Turkey and another one was left in its place. The incident has triggered public criticism of the authorities in Croatia.
NYC protesters take to streets after Tyre Nichols beating video released
Protesters hit the streets of New York City Friday night to express their outrage over the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols after video of the violent confrontation was released to the public. Several different demonstrations erupted across the Big Apple, including ones in Union Square, Times Square and Grand Central Terminal. The protests appeared to remain peaceful early Friday night, but at Union Square, Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, warned that violence isn’t off the table. “Was they peaceful when they were stomping on brother Nichols’ head, when they was hitting him with that baton?” Newsome said to...
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
BEIRUT (AP) — Angry protesters in several Middle Eastern countries have gathered to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. Friday’s protests in Lebanon, Pakistan and Iraq came days after a far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Days later, the leader of a Dutch far-right movement in the Netherlands tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqata al-Sadr also condemned the desecration of the Quran, while protesters in Beirut burned Swedish and Dutch flags.
Musk, top Biden aides meet in Washington, talk electric cars
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top aides to President Joe Biden have met in Washington to discuss electric vehicles. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Musk did not meet with the president. Instead, Biden aides Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta sat down with the Tesla chief on Friday to discuss how recently enacted infrastructure and climate legislation can help grow the EV industry and electrification more broadly. Landrieu oversees federal spending on infrastructure, including help for the electric vehicle industry, while Podesta is the president’s point man on federal spending on climate and clean energy initiatives.
