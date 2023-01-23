ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Tamarac’s Joey Poulin dedicates historic performance to late Evan Franz

Tragedy befell Tamarac High School and the Brunswick community Monday when senior Evan Franz passed away after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. The boys basketball team took the floor Tuesday night with heavy hearts, squaring off with Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. And the Bengals, led by a historic performance from senior Joey Poulin, orchestrated an outing that undoubtedly had Franz looking down on them with tremendous pride.
BRUNSWICK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Meet Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for the best mom in New York, you can probably find her in her Schenectady classroom. Kate Boydston, a special education teacher and mother of two, was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) on Monday. “I am incredibly honored about […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena mourns the loss of honorary team member Evan Franz

The Siena community is immensely saddened by the passing of men’s basketball honorary team member Evan Franz. The 18-year-old Brunswick native, who officially joined the Siena Men’s Basketball program in November 2021, passed away early Monday morning following a nearly three-year courageous battle with brain cancer.
LOUDONVILLE, NY

