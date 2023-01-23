Read full article on original website
Siena star serves guests at Latham Dunkin’
Siena basketball star and Guilderland native Andrew Platek served Latham guests at Dunkin' ahead of an upcoming rivalry game.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
Code blue called through Wednesday in Albany
A cold front moving into the Capital Region has prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society to call a Code Blue Alert in Albany, from now until Wednesday, February 1.
Tamarac’s Joey Poulin dedicates historic performance to late Evan Franz
Tragedy befell Tamarac High School and the Brunswick community Monday when senior Evan Franz passed away after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. The boys basketball team took the floor Tuesday night with heavy hearts, squaring off with Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. And the Bengals, led by a historic performance from senior Joey Poulin, orchestrated an outing that undoubtedly had Franz looking down on them with tremendous pride.
Special Olympics tourney rides for West Mountain
This weekend, over 70 athletes are coming to West Mountain. There, they will ski, snowboard and snowshoe at the Special Olympics New York Super Regional Winter Classic, an event returning to the ski mountain for its first proper outing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Montgomery County librarian to appear on Jeopardy
Former East Hill Elementary librarian Tanya Parrott is set to appear on Jeopardy in February. The book worm will show off her knowledge on February 6 as a contestant on the popular game show.
Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and […]
CBA placed on probation; football program suspended for week 0
Section 2's athletic council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to place Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years, and suspend the football program for week zero.
ILLUMINOCITY award winners announced in Schenectady
The winners of the second annual ILLUMINOCITY decorating contest have been announced!
Meet Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for the best mom in New York, you can probably find her in her Schenectady classroom. Kate Boydston, a special education teacher and mother of two, was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) on Monday. “I am incredibly honored about […]
Siena mourns the loss of honorary team member Evan Franz
The Siena community is immensely saddened by the passing of men’s basketball honorary team member Evan Franz. The 18-year-old Brunswick native, who officially joined the Siena Men’s Basketball program in November 2021, passed away early Monday morning following a nearly three-year courageous battle with brain cancer.
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
Water main break in Guilderland
The Guilderland Police Department is reporting a water main break in the area of Western Avenue and Waverly Place.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 27-29
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.
Country music series back in Glens Falls in 2023
A catalog of country music returns to Glens Falls in 2023, one soulful guitar at a time. The Kevin Richards Country Concerts Close Up series is coming back to the Charles R. Wood Theater starting this weekend, after a successful first season in 2022.
Documentary to focus on Northumberland hamlet
The Saratoga County History Center on Thursday announced that the Bacon Hill community is the subject of an upcoming local history documentary, which will premiere in special screenings in March.
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
Cage Wars returning to Rivers Casino in March
After two sold-out Cage Wars events, Rivers Casino & Resort has announced its next mixed martial arts showdown. Cage Wars 57 is set for St. Patrick's Day on March 17 at the Rivers Event Center.
