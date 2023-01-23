ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman with autism earns national award for rescuing hundreds of ducks

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A Utah woman who has dedicated two years of her life to saving abandoned ducks has received a national honor. Adison Smith earned the Duck Defender Award. It was given to her by Humane Long Island, an animal rescue and advocacy organization based in New York that largely focuses its efforts on saving waterfowl.
