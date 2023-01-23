Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Related
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
Momma's Diner | Delicious southern comfort food at this Central Arkansas restaurant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — When it comes to southern culture, mom-and-pop shops are as classic as it gets. These community staples aren’t just where we have lunch after church on Sunday afternoons, it’s where friendships and family flourish and that’s exactly why Momma’s Diner in Pine Bluff is as popular as it is.
macaronikid.com
Sing the National Anthem at Dickey-Stephens Park!
The Arkansas Travelers are now accepting applications to present the National Anthem at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock for the 2023 season! The season opener is April 23, 2023, so apply today!. The Arkansas Travelers invite both groups and individual performers to honor our country before the Travs play...
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
thv11.com
Trumpeter Swans being Trumpeter Swans
Cell phone video taken on Hiram Road in Cleburne County. The swans will be here a couple of more weeks Credit: Kenny Nations.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Killed During Stand-Off With Police
It’s reported that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed after engaging in a stand-off with police in North Little Rock. Although the authorities have yet to confirm that Coca-Kazi died earlier this month during a stand-off, several of the rapper’s loved ones have come forward. According to multiple reports, the Arkansas artist died after he was shot by a North Little Rock officer on January 18.
Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
socialhiker.net
Chilly Willy on Hot Springs
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
Arkansas Legend Bestows High Honor on Current Razorback
Hogs' guard finds himself on most elite of lists
Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says
Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas colleges join forces for new degree program
Two institutions of higher education are partnering to offer a new degree program to students in central Arkansas. Officials with the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Tuesday announced the partnership with National Park College. Starting next fall, students at NPC’s Hot Springs campus will be able to earn credits for a bachelor’s degree of business administration.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm to bring rain and snow into Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered. In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s...
Comments / 0