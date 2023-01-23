ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
STUTTGART, AR
macaronikid.com

Sing the National Anthem at Dickey-Stephens Park!

The Arkansas Travelers are now accepting applications to present the National Anthem at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock for the 2023 season! The season opener is April 23, 2023, so apply today!. The Arkansas Travelers invite both groups and individual performers to honor our country before the Travs play...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Killed During Stand-Off With Police

It’s reported that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed after engaging in a stand-off with police in North Little Rock. Although the authorities have yet to confirm that Coca-Kazi died earlier this month during a stand-off, several of the rapper’s loved ones have come forward. According to multiple reports, the Arkansas artist died after he was shot by a North Little Rock officer on January 18.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood community remembers teens killed in car wreck

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood community is grieving after two current and three former Sylvan Hills students died in a car crash over the weekend. The two current students worked at The Humble Crumb Bakery, and the owners have chosen to close their business for the next two weeks to regroup and grieve.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
socialhiker.net

Chilly Willy on Hot Springs

Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Fantastic hike! Lots of snow on the ground, not hard to walk on. It wasn’t windy only at the summit. We used our hiking poles & a few of us wore our microspikes to summit from the tower…
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says

Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live in a camper in the backyard of the house they rent on West 24th Street in Little Rock. The house itself is no longer livable because of nonworking drains and faucets, a broken water heater, and holes in the walls and ceilings, Lauderdale said. He is fed up […] The post Health and safety risks at Little Rock house persist, tenant says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas colleges join forces for new degree program

Two institutions of higher education are partnering to offer a new degree program to students in central Arkansas. Officials with the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Tuesday announced the partnership with National Park College. Starting next fall, students at NPC’s Hot Springs campus will be able to earn credits for a bachelor’s degree of business administration.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

