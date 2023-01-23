Read full article on original website
A Conversation With ... Jay Titus
BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank’s merger was announced in 2021, with the branding and name change to Cadence happening at the end of last year. From an operations standpoint, what has this new bank allowed for?. Legacy Cadence was more of a commercial, corporate bank. BancorpSouth came into it...
StepNpull debuts new product
The team behind the StepNpull product that sold millions of dollars’ worth of merchandise during the COVID-19 pandemic has followed up with a new device. ToeIn is designed to allow users to open cabinet doors in their homes or offices with their feet, according to a news release from the Fair Grove-based company.
Open for Business: Whataburger
Less than a month after San Antonio, Texas-based Whataburger debuted in southwest Missouri, the fast-food restaurant chain launched its second local store on Jan. 3 at 1851 W. Marler Lane in Ozark. Operating Partner Kaden Jones leads a staff of 100 at the shop, said Whataburger spokesperson Ana Flores. She said the eatery, which is open 24/7, currently only offers drive-thru service. Dine-in, curbside and delivery services will be available in the coming weeks, she said. Three Springfield Whataburger restaurants also are on tap this year, according to company officials. The locations are 401 N. Eastgate Ave., 2355 N. Glenstone Ave. and 3880 W. Sunshine St., which will add to the company’s footprint of more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. Its menu includes hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads and breakfast items.
