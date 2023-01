In the new thriller series “The Watchful Eye,” Elena Santos (Mariel Molino) takes a nanny job caring for the son of a wealthy widower — only to discover that nothing in his opulent Manhattan apartment building is what it seems. “I was a nanny as well. I worked with several different families,” Molino, 30, told The Post. “I know how to toe that line between your work and this very intimate space that you’re in, which is someone’s home, and your actual life — and where you have to keep the two things separate.” Premiering Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. on Freeform,...

36 MINUTES AGO