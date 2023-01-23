Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
Corporate VR training platform Gemba raises $18M
Gemba, a corporate virtual reality training platform, raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding. Gemba's virtual “masterclasses” includes subjects such as supply chain management and lean manufacturing. “A Gemba masterclass is entirely interactive — it’s 3D, immersive, and we use the same software that 90%...
Springfield Business Journal
IBM cuts 3,900 jobs
IBM Corp. is conducting 3,900 layoffs. The layoffs are related to the spinoff of its Kyndryl business and a part of artificial intelligence unit Watson Health. The layoffs will cost the company $300 million in the first three months of the year, officials said.
Comments / 0