Springfield Business Journal
Justin Bieber sells music catalog
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog. Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company, purchased Bieber’s publishing copyrights, songwriter’s ownership, master recordings and all rights of his entire catalog of recordings made through 2021, The Associated Press reports. The deal reportedly was valued at around $200...
Corporate VR training platform Gemba raises $18M
Gemba, a corporate virtual reality training platform, raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding. Gemba's virtual “masterclasses” includes subjects such as supply chain management and lean manufacturing. “A Gemba masterclass is entirely interactive — it’s 3D, immersive, and we use the same software that 90%...
McDonald’s begins testing strawless lids in select markets
Sip on this: McDonald's is testing new, strawless lids in an effort to reduce the use of small plastics.
