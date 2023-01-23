Woman arrested in Trinidad arson investigation

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken into custody Monday in connection to a reported arson in Trinidad.

On Jan. 19, the Trinidad Fire Department responded to a building fire at 166 E., 1st St. The building was evacuated and multiple crews joined efforts to fight the blaze.

Monday, the Trinidad Police Department announced Sherry Abeyta was arrested after being interviewed by detectives.

According to the TPD, Abeyta was identified as a suspect in the arson by using security video footage.

She was charged with First Degree Arson, which is a $45,000 bond.

