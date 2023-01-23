ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Woman arrested in Trinidad arson investigation

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HtqB_0kOlsCN400

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken into custody Monday in connection to a reported arson in Trinidad.

On Jan. 19, the Trinidad Fire Department responded to a building fire at 166 E., 1st St. The building was evacuated and multiple crews joined efforts to fight the blaze.

Monday, the Trinidad Police Department announced Sherry Abeyta was arrested after being interviewed by detectives.

According to the TPD, Abeyta was identified as a suspect in the arson by using security video footage.

She was charged with First Degree Arson, which is a $45,000 bond.

The post Woman arrested in Trinidad arson investigation appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Suspect claims she started fire at a Trinidad business to ‘retaliate’ against boyfriend

TRINIDAD, Colo.(KRDO) -- An arrest affidavit for a Trinidad woman accused of arson provides insight into the possible motive for the fire. On Jan. 19, the Trinidad Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 166 E. 1st St., which was office space for Fisher's Peak Chiropractic Clinic and Aye Naturopathic. According to court documents, The post Court Docs: Suspect claims she started fire at a Trinidad business to ‘retaliate’ against boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
TRINIDAD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sweetwater Flower Market in Colorado Springs offers the sweetest flowers for Valentine’s and more

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means many are going to begin thinking of ways to express their love. That includes beautiful bouquets of flowers.  KRDO spoke with Bailey Bush, the office inventory manager for Sweetwater Flower Market about the upcoming holiday and how people can prepare The post Sweetwater Flower Market in Colorado Springs offers the sweetest flowers for Valentine’s and more appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
krtnradio.com

In loving Memory of Fred Ernest Gonzales

Fred Ernest Gonzales 65, passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 29th, 2022. He was a retired railroad worker, for Burlington Northern Railroad. He was a good man that loved helping people like volunteering his time at the Open Door Soup kitchen. And always had a smile on his face. he is now sitting on his throne, next to his father Frederico Ernesto Gonzales.
TRINIDAD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy