fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
Designer-shoe transaction turns deadly on South Side, authorities say
An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
Fire destroys Georgis Catering on Southwest Side near Midway Airport
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An overnight fire on the Southwest Side near Midway airport destroyed a catering business that served meals to more than a dozen senior centers.The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Georgis Catering, at 6339 S. Central Ave. Heavy smoke and flames were seen shooting through the roof of the two-story building as firefighters poured water on the blaze.Crews spent several hours battling the flames, and even had to come back after it had been put out, when it rekindled around 11:30 a.m. Friday."It wasn't just a simple smoke in the kitchen. The whole building was engulfed," said...
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
Longtime Chicago Catering Business Near Midway Airport Catches Fire Overnight
Emergency crews are on the scene after a catering business caught fire late Thursday near Midway International Airport, authorities can confirm. According to Chicago Fire officials, a still and box alarm fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Central Avenue. Crews worked overnight and into early Friday morning, officials say.
Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police. The...
2 men arrested for string of armed robberies at South Side convenience stores
CHICAGO — Two men are in custody for robbing two convenience stories on the city’s South Side early Friday morning. According to CPD, the men entered a convenience store at the location of 2400 block of West 103rd Street around 2:11 a.m. and announced a robbery. They took an unknown amount of USC and cigarettes […]
fox32chicago.com
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
Chicago shooting: Man charged after fatal shooting of teen trying to buy sneakers in West Pullman
A man has been charged after a teen trying to buy sneakers was killed in a shooting Sunday, Chicago police said.
Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, charged with arson for fire at Uptown building
CHICAGO - A man was charged with setting a fire Tuesday night inside a building in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Toma Smith, 49, was identified by police as the suspect who lit an "incendiary object" to cause a fire inside a building around 6:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, officials said.
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
'Oh my God!': Overnight fire at longtime Southwest Side catering business leaves employees in shock
According to the CFD, firefighters were called out at 12:20 a.m. Friday morning to a fire at Georgis Catering on 63rd and Central, just west of Midway Airport. The entire operation was destroyed, according to long-time employee Becky Walowski.
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
