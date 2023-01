After initially agreeing to pitch for the United States in the World Baseball Classic, Nick Martinez has decided to withdraw from the competition. According to Lin, Martinez wanted to make sure he was fully built up as a starter to begin the season, rather than pitching in relief for Team USA.

Padres fans weighed in on Martinez's decision in the poll below:

