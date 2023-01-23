ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain breaks a record ahead of closure date

By Iman Palm
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oytAr_0kOls0rb00

Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain broke a park record ahead of its closure date on Monday.

Thrill Data , a website that monitors wait times at theme parks, recorded that Splash Mountain hit a wait time of 220 minutes, which is over three hours long, on its final day of operation.

A previous record of 210 minutes was set in 2020, according to the website.

While Disney Parks rides, such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance or Animal Kingdom’s Avatar Flight of Passage, have exceeded 200-minute wait times during their opening day, it’s unusual for Splash Mountain to see similar line volume, theme park blog Inside The Magic reported

When will Disneyland’s Splash Mountain close for good? Theme park bloggers weigh in

The famed water ride is set to undergo a complete makeover and will reopen as a “Princess and the Frog” attraction dubbed “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” in late 2024.

The characters featured on Splash Mountain are from the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” a movie that has been criticized for its stereotypes of black men and its romanticized view of the post-Civil War South.

In California, Disneyland’s version of the ride will also undergo re-theming, but the theme park hasn’t announced when its version will close.

New ‘Princess and the Frog’-themed restaurant coming to Disneyland

In addition to the new ride, Disneyland has announced plans to open “Tiana’s Palace,” the restaurant from “The Princess and the Frog” movie. The French Market restaurant will be re-themed into the new restaurant, and it is slated to close on Feb. 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5J7I_0kOls0rb00
(Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The new restaurant will offer a quick service menu inspired by New Orleans flavors, expand on current fan-favorite dishes and explore seasonal options, the theme park announced.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
Inside the Magic

Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item

Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”

Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy