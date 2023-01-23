Read full article on original website
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State extends scholarship offer to in-state running back prospect
Ohio State made an offer to an in-state running back prospect on Thursday morning. Marquise Davis, a Cleveland native, was on the receiving end. Davis is a 2025 prospect who is now up to 14 offers so far in his recruitment. Here’s his announcement:. It’s still very early in...
WFMJ.com
Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year
Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
2 USFL teams to play at Hall of Fame Village stadium
The Hall of Fame Village will be the host site for two United States Football League teams during the upcoming season.
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
One Tank Trip: Fowler General Store
The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.
wakr.net
Akron Mayor's Race Heats Up Featured
Democratic Mayoral candidate, Marco Sommerville opened a new campaign headquarters this week, at 1 Merriman Ave, and also launched a website: SommervilleforMayor.com. Soommerville, who is currently Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, also hired former City Councilman, John Valle, as his Campaign Director. Deputy Mayor, Marco Sommerville. But Sommerville is not...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
Vandalized Cuyahoga Falls fields threaten to derail spring youth soccer season
Several hundred soccer players in Cuyahoga Falls are facing uncertainty for their upcoming spring season. The city says vandals tore through more than 10 playing fields at Water Works Park this week.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
Akron Police Department offering $2,000 signing bonus to attract new hires
The Akron Police Department is facing a shortage of applicants and offering a $2,000 signing bonus to attract new hires.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
Goodyear announces 500 job layoffs
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced that it will let go of 500 jobs worldwide as part of a “cost savings plan” in response to inflation.
whbc.com
OSHA Proposes Fine for TimkenSteel After Deadly Summertime Blast
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $145,000 fine for TimkenSteel. It’s for that July 2022 furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant that killed an Alliance man. Here’s a link to the letter, notifying the company of the proposed...
