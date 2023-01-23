ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State extends scholarship offer to in-state running back prospect

Ohio State made an offer to an in-state running back prospect on Thursday morning. Marquise Davis, a Cleveland native, was on the receiving end. Davis is a 2025 prospect who is now up to 14 offers so far in his recruitment. Here’s his announcement:. It’s still very early in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year

Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
HometownLife.com

Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton

Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
CANTON, OH
wakr.net

Akron Mayor's Race Heats Up Featured

Democratic Mayoral candidate, Marco Sommerville opened a new campaign headquarters this week, at 1 Merriman Ave, and also launched a website: SommervilleforMayor.com. Soommerville, who is currently Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, also hired former City Councilman, John Valle, as his Campaign Director. Deputy Mayor, Marco Sommerville. But Sommerville is not...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

OSHA Proposes Fine for TimkenSteel After Deadly Summertime Blast

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $145,000 fine for TimkenSteel. It’s for that July 2022 furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant that killed an Alliance man. Here’s a link to the letter, notifying the company of the proposed...
ALLIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy