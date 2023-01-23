Read full article on original website
'Very technical, tall and quick' - Aji Alese gives Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah glowing report
Aji Alese knows Pierre Ekwah very well from their days together at West Ham, and he has given some insight on what kind of a player Sunderland have signed.
Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
