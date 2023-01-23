ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.

