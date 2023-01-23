Read full article on original website
I starred on Ninja Warrior and played with Rashford in Man Utd’s youth teams.. now I hope to face old club in FA Cup
OTIS KHAN once appeared on hit ITV show Ninja Warrior UK. And the Grimsby midfielder hopes his side can overcome their next obstacle in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie. If the League Two Mariners get past Championship Luton, Khan will be praying the draw sets up a dream clash with Manchester United.
Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez slapped with one-match ban for holding a flare after Wigan’s late equaliser against Cardiff
ARSENAL loanee Miguel Azeez has been handed a one-match ban for picking up a flare during Wigan's draw with Cardiff. The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Wigan from the Gunners, was charged with improper conduct by the FA last week. Now he has been slapped with a one-game...
