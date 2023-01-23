ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday

Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodgressing.com

Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event

Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weddingsparrow.com

Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island

Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New York?

Michael Bloomberg is a businessman, philanthropist, and politician from New York, known for his success in the financial and media industries. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, a global financial data and media company based in New York City. He is also a former mayor of the city, serving for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2013.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
New York Post

NYC opening sixth emergency shelter in Midtown to deal with migrant crush

City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers. The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says. Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

