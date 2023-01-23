Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Sesame Place offering free unlimited visit passes for teachers for 2023 season
Sesame Place is giving out free "Teacher Passes" to qualified teachers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York or Delaware. Teachers with a valid K-12 license can register for a pass online. The pass allows unlimited visits to the park in Middletown through the 2023 season, which ends Jan. 7, 2024. Those interested may register online until Feb. 5.
NYC winter storm: AccuWeather says later arrival time impacts snow chances
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm arriving in New York City Wednesday is expected to begin closer to the early afternoon hours, an AccuWeather forecaster said, signaling a shift that will lower the chances snowfall accumulates in the five boroughs. The minor shift in timing has significant implications...
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Staten Island hairdresser launches ‘one-of-a-kind’ permanent jewelry business, with pieces welded to to your neck, wrist or finger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Do you own one piece of jewelry that you simply never remove? A chain, bracelet, ring or other meaningful golden trinket that never leaves your skin and has basically become an extended part of your body? If so, Courtney Coco says you’re a trendsetter. “Permanent...
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
Looking for a new job? Here are the top 25 careers on the rise, according to LinkedIn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With a rise in skills-based hiring and the demand for hybrid work, the employment landscape is going through changes, and many professionals are left wondering what is the next best career move, according to LinkedIn. The 2023 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list reveals the...
New York's Dog Walking Industry Booms: Earn up to $100,000 a Year as a Professional Dogsitter
The dog walking industry in New York City is experiencing a boom as more and more families adopt pets during the pandemic. The need for professional dog walkers is at an all-time high, and with prices for dog walking services reaching as high as $35 for a half-hour walk, this presents a unique opportunity for individuals to earn a significant income.
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
weddingsparrow.com
Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island
Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New York?
Michael Bloomberg is a businessman, philanthropist, and politician from New York, known for his success in the financial and media industries. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, a global financial data and media company based in New York City. He is also a former mayor of the city, serving for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2013.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
NYC opening sixth emergency shelter in Midtown to deal with migrant crush
City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers. The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says. Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy...
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
